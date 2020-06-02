World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. 165 House / PAR Arquitectos

165 House / PAR Arquitectos

Save this project
165 House / PAR Arquitectos

© Felipe Cantillana © Felipe Cantillana © Felipe Cantillana © Felipe Cantillana + 51

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Zapallar, Chile
  • Architects: PAR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  307
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Felipe Cantillana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rothoblaas, Arauco, Coggiola, MK, Wetproof
  • Lead Architects: Alvaro Cortés, Tomás Pardo.
  • Design Team: Francisco Cortes, Cristian Merino.
  • Engineering: Jose Manuel Morales.
  • Landscape: Paula Del Sante
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

Text description provided by the architects. On a site located within a condominium on the central coast, with a steep slope and a configured existing central plateau, a single-family house was designed defining the option of laminated pine as a structural skeleton, according to its correct behavior in the face of demands and efforts and its adequate properties in humid saline climates.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

As a principle, the upper crossing of 2 volumes of framed edges constructed by means of laminated frames in section 40x15 cm, diagonally braced according to the structural need to save the pronounced lights (4.5 meters) is worked.

In this way, 2 parallel reticulated beams are made up, arranged and supported centrally in such a way as to balance the overhangs at their ends.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

The project image referring to the Meccano bridges of the middle of the last century follows from the above.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

As a complement, one of the upper volumes takes off in a certain section, expanding its support with respect to the folded concrete body of the basement.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

Meetings and assemblies are worked as hidden as possible, through a system of wires, nuts and connectors of the bulldog type, together with plates inserted into openings made to the structural parts.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

The program is organized in 307 m2, distributed on the first level with the public rooms arranged in a central nave made up of the kitchen-dining-living-terrace sequence crossed by a double-height balcony and a private second floor with all the pieces and living room to be.

Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana
Save this picture!
© Felipe Cantillana
© Felipe Cantillana

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
PAR Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "165 House / PAR Arquitectos" [Casa 165 / PAR Arquitectos] 02 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940565/165-house-par-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream