World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Mogro House / Rodolfo Cañas

Mogro House / Rodolfo Cañas

Save this project
Mogro House / Rodolfo Cañas

© Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Santiago, Chile
  • Architects: Rodolfo Cañas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  103
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Aryeh Kornfeld
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vidrios Dellorto
  • Lead Architect: Rodolfo Cañas
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. This house is two thirds of a final project that is not necessarily going to be completed.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
Access Level
Access Level
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

In its horizontal section, it encloses an interior that can, being controlled, be used to will. In the horizontal sense, the house is projected as an isolated and intimate space that can only be discovered when you enter it. To the exterior is shown as hermetic and only one oversized skylight gives a glimpse of what could be happening inside.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
Isométrica
Isométrica
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

In its vertical section, the house is ordered in 3 layers: (Layer 1) The access level where the common spaces are found, a glass box, completely integrated to the backyard, or to be more precise, an interior garden with a transparent house sheltered inside of it. (Layer 2) The basement, a buried level organized around a smaller garden. There can be found the quarters of the married couple. A dwelling somehow related with the primitive living. (Layer 3) Above the main garden the roof slab. It has an elevated terrace and eventually could be the place of the missing third of the house (not projected yet).

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The stairbox, a tall skylight covered with stainless steel, shows the importance of the relationship between the 3 layers of the vertical section. At the same time, the architectonic image by which the project is recognized is defined.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Rodolfo Cañas
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Mogro House / Rodolfo Cañas" [Casa Mogro (o Casa Lucarna) / Rodolfo Cañas] 03 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940563/mogro-house-rodolfo-canas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream