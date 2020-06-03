Mogro House / Rodolfo Cañas

+ 23

Houses • Santiago, Chile Architects: Rodolfo Cañas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 103 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Aryeh Kornfeld

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Vidrios Dellorto

Lead Architect: Rodolfo Cañas

Text description provided by the architects. This house is two thirds of a final project that is not necessarily going to be completed.

In its horizontal section, it encloses an interior that can, being controlled, be used to will. In the horizontal sense, the house is projected as an isolated and intimate space that can only be discovered when you enter it. To the exterior is shown as hermetic and only one oversized skylight gives a glimpse of what could be happening inside.

In its vertical section, the house is ordered in 3 layers: (Layer 1) The access level where the common spaces are found, a glass box, completely integrated to the backyard, or to be more precise, an interior garden with a transparent house sheltered inside of it. (Layer 2) The basement, a buried level organized around a smaller garden. There can be found the quarters of the married couple. A dwelling somehow related with the primitive living. (Layer 3) Above the main garden the roof slab. It has an elevated terrace and eventually could be the place of the missing third of the house (not projected yet).

The stairbox, a tall skylight covered with stainless steel, shows the importance of the relationship between the 3 layers of the vertical section. At the same time, the architectonic image by which the project is recognized is defined.