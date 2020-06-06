World
Ice Restaurant, The 21st ICE& SNOW WORLD / International Ice Snow Architecture Innovation Research Center + Architecture School, Harbin Institute of Technology

Ice Restaurant, The 21st ICE& SNOW WORLD / International Ice Snow Architecture Innovation Research Center + Architecture School, Harbin Institute of Technology

© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant
Harbin, China
  • Architect In Charge: Peng Luo
  • Design Team: Peng Luo, Yuxin Nie, Shuoyong Yang, Ruinan Zhang， Yongxin Liu
  • Client: HARBIN ICE AND SNOW WORLD PARK LIMITED BY SHARE LTD
  • Engineering: Yue Wu, Jiafeng Chen, Junkai Huang, Xiuming Liu
  • Landscape: Peng Luo, Yuxin Nie
  • Consultant: Harbin GuoZe ice and snow culture development Co., Ltd
  • Collaborator: International Association for Shell and Spatial Structures, 21 work group
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei

Text description provided by the architects. The project is the first complex ice shell which is used to operate in China. The site is located in the southwest corner of the 21st Harbin ICE& SNOW WORLD park, with a total area of 3900m2. The west side of the site is an artificial lake, the south side is a planned road, and there is a steel structure Koi sculpture inside the site.

© Yuxin Nie
© Yuxin Nie
© Yuxin Nie
© Yuxin Nie

The investor hopes to complete two ice and snow innovation projects with internal function in this area. This project is one of  them, and its function is ice hot-pot restaurant. The floor area is 554m2, the height is 7m, and the span is 13m.

© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei

According to the requirements of the investor, the building must safe, the space need hold 40 people eating together. Also have the artistic function of ice and snow landscape architecture.Creating special space experience and make it one of the characteristic highlights in the park.

Axonometric
Axonometric
© Yuxin Nie
© Yuxin Nie
© Yuxin Nie
© Yuxin Nie

With years of innovative design and research experience of ice and snow buildings, the team has designed and guided the construction and maintenance of  this project through collaborative design of buildings, structures and indoor environment with digital model,The project using innovative technologies such as joint exhaust ribs, paper fiber composite reinforced ice (pykrete) spraying, and achieved the predetermined design goal.

© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei

The design embodies the organic combination of architecture, structure and art, and explores the new possibilities of ice and snow architecture in space, technology, function and artistic expression.

© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei
© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei

The project began to operate on December 23rd, 2019. Due to the impact of the "COVID-19", it was closed on January 27st, 2020. Working for 35 days safely. On March 22nd, 2020, the project was demolished, during which the temperature fluctuated to more than 0 ° C for many times, but the ice shell structure performance, internal use space functionality and artistry were intact.

© Shuoyong Yang
© Shuoyong Yang

Project location

Address: 21st Harbin ICE& SNOW WORLD park, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China

About this office
International Ice Snow Architecture Innovation Research Center
Office
Architecture School, Harbin Institute of Technology
Office

© Peng Luo, Shuxiang Wei

