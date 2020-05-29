World
Hillbrow Counselling Centre / Local Studio

Hillbrow Counselling Centre / Local Studio

© Dave Southwood

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Healthcare Center, Community Center, Extension
Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Architects: Local Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dave Southwood
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duroplastic
  • Lead Architects: Thomas Chapman, Samantha Trask
  • Design Team: Thomas Chapman, Samantha Trask, Njabulo Phekani
  • Clients: Outreach Foundation NGO
  • Engineering: The Structural Workshop
  • Build Period: 6 months
  • Construction Budget: USD82,620
© Dave Southwood

Text description provided by the architects. Prior to initiation of this project, the Outreach Foundation provided a very impact-full counselling service to trauma victims in Hillbrow, an area rife with crime and violence. In recent years, counselors at the center were trained further in handling unique trauma relating to migrants and refugees.

© Dave Southwood
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Dave Southwood

Counselling facilities were previously scattered around the site and the new building brings them together into one center. Facilities include consultation rooms, a meeting room and work spaces. The building also includes a skybridge made from a recycled shipping container, which connects the center to an existing building on the site, housing the Boitumelo Project, an NGO focused on women empowerment through sewing and embroidery.

© Dave Southwood

This is a new-build structure in line with previous projects for the client and the aim was to create a striking, attractive landmark in the area. The program of the building proved to be a challenge, as individuals undergoing counselling generally don't want to feel as exposed as one would in a transparent space. The choice of mottled polycarbonate allows for the animation of the facade by changing colors and silhouettes of the interior, without revealing inhabitants faces.

© Dave Southwood

Project location

Address: Hillbrow, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Hillbrow Counselling Centre / Local Studio" 29 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940520/hillbrow-counselling-centre-local-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

