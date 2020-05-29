Public Spaces with Scaffolding: an Alternative in Emergency Situations

World
When facing emergencies such as natural disasters, warfare or pandemics, architecture must offer immediate and effective solutions. In these unfortunate circumstances, the priority is usually to solve problems around housing, however, once the emergency is under control, the focus starts to slowly move towards meeting places such as community centers, neighborhood councils and public spaces.

To create new meeting places in emergency situations, scaffolding is a good alternative regarding construction speed and tight budgets. Although they are usually used as temporary structures, they also allow creating a quickly composed space playing with horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines, and the combination with other materials such as textile, wood, polycarbonate and metal.

© Yingbin Fu © Rahul Palagani © Marko Mihaljević Cortesía de Big Smallness Studio + Wuhan ADAP Architects + 22

Scaffolding is a structure created from precast metal elements that allows the creation of spaces with different proportions, dimensions and heights. They are adaptable and can be placed on different types of surfaces, either next to a facade or as independent structures.

Cortesía de Big Smallness Studio + Wuhan ADAP Architects
Some of the great advantages of scaffolding is that they use cold joints, platforms can be made of different materials, they are easy to assemble, disassemble and to transport. From the various combinations, we detected four typologies that function as alternatives of public emergency spaces using scaffolding:

Textile

Temporary Gallery in Shichengzi Village / Fuyingbin Studio

Scaffolding and safety mesh

© Yingbin Fu
Cortesía de Fuyingbin Studio
"Scaffold is the most typical reusable material, with standardized components, various forms, and extremely convenient construction process. According to the existing steel pipe specifications from the scaffold leasing station, we designed a module system for the scaffold gallery, which can be built quickly according to the village public space without any impact on the existing environment."

Next Gen Park / KOGAA Studio

Scaffolding and inflatable screens

© BoysPlayNice
Cortesía de KOGAA Studio
"The design combines either rented or reusable materials that are simple, economical, robust, and quick to build with. The primary structure is a simple scaffolding system."

Conexidade Installation / Estúdio Chão

Scaffolding and shade mesh

© Renato Mangolin
Cortesía de Estúdio Chão
"The same system was used as a support for furniture and meetings, living and play areas. Without any separation of ambiance, climate or floor, each space was designed as an invitation to enjoy and celebrate being in the square."

Pabellón Temporal IX BIAU / Diego Avendaño + Juan Manuel Balsa + David Coffio + Francisco Figueroa Astrain

Scaffolding and silo bags

© Federico Cairoli
Cortesía de Diego Avendaño + Juan Manuel Balsa + David Coffio + Francisco Figueroa Astrain
"Faced with the temporary requirement, it was decided to develop a scaffolding structure, being a completely recyclable system. It has a cast of repeatable modules allowing quick on-site assembly."

Luminous Drapes / Studio Toggle

Scaffolding and silo bags

© Gijo Paul George
Cortesía de Studio Toggle
"A low-tech, cost-efficient, incremental, modular system was developed using re-usable construction scaffolding and laser-cut IKEA drapes."

Wood

Prototype Square / Mailītis A.I.I.M.

Scaffolding and wooden sleepers

© Ansis Starks
Cortesía de Mailītis A.I.I.M.
"The modular scaffolding structure is filled up with local timber and creates a shelter for the visitors and a stage for concerts. A massive stack of the timber sleepers serves as terrace stairs and benches."

Level Up / Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett

Scaffolding and wooden platforms

© Rahul Palagani
Cortesía de Brett Mahon, Joonas Parviainen, Saagar Tulshan, Shreyansh Sett
"In an era where permanence of the built form has been defining architecture, Level Up celebrates Ephemeral Urbanism, inviting everyone to ponder material and spatial impermanence."

Polycarbonate

Temporary Workshop & Recreation Centre of Qianyi Farm / Big Smallness Studio + Wuhan ADAP Architects

Scaffolding and polycarbonate panels

Cortesía de Big Smallness Studio + Wuhan ADAP Architects
Cortesía de Big Smallness Studio + Wuhan ADAP Architects
"In response to the needs of the site, the building can be reworked and demountable, the construction must touch the earth and reversible, so the construction site used scaffolding “structure", columns and beams are steel pipe, malleable iron fasteners fixed and connected to each bar."

Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH

Scaffolding and corrugated polycarbonate

Cortesía de OPH
Cortesía de Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH
"The structure itself can be easily dismantled and re-assembled. It consists of repetitive pipe members and clamps similar to those of typical scaffolding system. Simple frames in a check-board layout create a microcosm of little plazas and alleyways accessible from many directions."

Metal

Sava Installation / Openact Architecture + Sara Palomar Studio

Scaffolding and metal plates

© Marko Mihaljević
Cortesía de Openact Architecture + Sara Palomar Studio
"Expanding into a 7 km long area of inundation zone, the project transforms the riverbanks with subtle landscape interventions and employs 9 activator structures (temporary scaffolding pavilions) with varying programs to be interchanged in various combinations in between sites, in different seasons, with the ability of dismantling in case of raising water levels."

