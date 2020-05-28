World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. Twin House / Tetawowe Atelier

Twin House / Tetawowe Atelier

Save this project
Twin House / Tetawowe Atelier

© Heart Patrick © Heart Patrick © Heart Patrick © Heart Patrick + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: Tetawowe Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  302
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Heart Patrick, Alex Tan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Lysaght
  • Architect In Charge: Wong Wei Ping, Lim Huei Miin
  • Clients: GDP Special Projects
  • Landscape: Highrise Landscape Services
  • Construction Company: CHB Construction
  • Metal Structure Consultant & Contractor: CL Steel
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick

Text description provided by the architects. This project aims to explore a new housing typology to accommodate the young working class adults who can’t afford to own a house due to soaring property prices in Kuala Lumpur. A 50-60’s terrace house located at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, with a footprint of 20’ x 60’ is divided into 2 units of independent house: 2 units of mirrored three storeys family house, with 1 compact single storey unit for the caretaker tuck at the back of the house to be accessed by back alley.

Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick
Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick

With this concept, it’s aim is to encourage young adults to share land with another individual, without sacrificing their privacy and the needs of having comfortable space for a home. Hence, our design is dealing with very narrow - less than 10’ width space after minus off the walls and structures.

Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick

To create an airy spaces, vertical connected spaces are formed by dissecting the internal spaces with multiple split levels and using a single staircase to connect them all. To further visually extend the space, the house is designed to appear as “light” as possible with the choices of light color finishes and thin metal structures. Plenty of openings are also utilized to ensure the house is well lit with natural daylight.

Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick

On the front facade, the multi-decks structure is created with cat ladders so that the mezzanine study deck is connected externally to the bedroom above. This deck also functions as a floating garden for the house, with potted plants and creepers growing on the decks and screens. Besides, this multi-decks structure also breaks the symmetry of the house and make the two mirrored units appeared to be as one.

Save this picture!
© Heart Patrick
© Heart Patrick

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Tetawowe Atelier
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Malaysia
Cite: "Twin House / Tetawowe Atelier" 28 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940491/twin-house-tetawowe-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream