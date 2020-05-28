Twin House / Tetawowe Atelier

+ 35

Architect In Charge: Wong Wei Ping, Lim Huei Miin

Clients: GDP Special Projects

Landscape: Highrise Landscape Services

Construction Company: CHB Construction

Metal Structure Consultant & Contractor: CL Steel

Text description provided by the architects. This project aims to explore a new housing typology to accommodate the young working class adults who can’t afford to own a house due to soaring property prices in Kuala Lumpur. A 50-60’s terrace house located at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, with a footprint of 20’ x 60’ is divided into 2 units of independent house: 2 units of mirrored three storeys family house, with 1 compact single storey unit for the caretaker tuck at the back of the house to be accessed by back alley.

With this concept, it’s aim is to encourage young adults to share land with another individual, without sacrificing their privacy and the needs of having comfortable space for a home. Hence, our design is dealing with very narrow - less than 10’ width space after minus off the walls and structures.

To create an airy spaces, vertical connected spaces are formed by dissecting the internal spaces with multiple split levels and using a single staircase to connect them all. To further visually extend the space, the house is designed to appear as “light” as possible with the choices of light color finishes and thin metal structures. Plenty of openings are also utilized to ensure the house is well lit with natural daylight.

On the front facade, the multi-decks structure is created with cat ladders so that the mezzanine study deck is connected externally to the bedroom above. This deck also functions as a floating garden for the house, with potted plants and creepers growing on the decks and screens. Besides, this multi-decks structure also breaks the symmetry of the house and make the two mirrored units appeared to be as one.