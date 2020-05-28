World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Thailand
  5. Canyon Asia Factory Thailand / Kajima Design Asia

Canyon Asia Factory Thailand / Kajima Design Asia

Save this project
Canyon Asia Factory Thailand / Kajima Design Asia

Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited + 42

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory, Warehouse
Tambon Khao Khan Song, Thailand
  • Architects: Kajima Design Asia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9468
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Wison Tungthunya
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: COTTO
  • Architect In Charge: Peerapon Jamsirirojrat
  • Architects: Pornchanok Namrueang, Tatharutt Sutichavengkul
  • Chief Coordinator: Takashi Miki
  • Clients: Canyon Corporation
  • Structural Design Coordinator: Masanori Hisada
  • Structure Designer: Ardharn Ardharn
  • Design Coordinator (M/E): Noriyuki Hirai
  • Mechanical Engineer: Nattawut Krimwongrat
  • Electrical Engineer: Apichart Boonterng
  • Landscape: Flower Design Lab
  • Contractor: Thai Kajima Company Limited
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited

Text description provided by the architects. Building Outline - Canyon is Japan based manufacturer that produce trigger operated sprays and pump dispensers. This building is production headquarter of Canyon company in South East Asia that handle every process of plastic trigger sprayers and pump dispenser’s production from research and development, design, forming to production and design of mold and automatic assembly machine itself.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited

The project, which located in industrial estate land plot of 40,000 sq.m. in Rayong province, two hours' drive from Bangkok, Thailand, consists of Office, Production and Warehouse area combined in one building. The façade design of this building is inspired by the old and new buildings such as the series of  “Brise Soleil” by Le Corbusier and Kenzo Tange, 1960s shop-houses in Bangkok Thailand, or Wat Pho temple built in the 18th century. It is aimed to the functional design suitable for subtropical climate in Southeast Asia. In addition, the deep facade, along with a spacious front garden, gives the visitor a calm impression.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited

Interior Design - -Interior of the factory used concrete skeleton and steel roof structure, metal sheet wall and roof, which are standard materials in Thailand. -Translucent FRP panel was also installed on the roof to introduce natural light into the building. Similarly, natural light was also utilized in Assembly area through the use of translucent PVC sheet as wall and ceiling to create softly illuminated atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Save this picture!
Louvre Construction Drawing
Louvre Construction Drawing
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited

Vertical and Horizontal Concrete Louver -The office does not rely only on glass performance to prevent heat, but also shaded by concrete louvers, carefully designed to prevent direct sunlight from entering the building throughout the year. With proper protection from direct light, users inside the building can enjoy enhanced indoor environment quality. Function of concrete louver is not limited to preventing direct sunlight, but at the same time cover mechanical opening to make clean facade, and act as light shelf reflecting soft, indirect sunlight to illuminate the interior.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited

Exterior frame made of precast concrete - Design and construction teams are working closely since design stage to make detailed design. By decision to use precast concrete for exterior wall, construction efficiency and accuracy has been improved greatly. Exterior frame made of precast concrete Mock-up was made before actual construction to optimize various aspects of construction such as order, lifting and installation, grouting, etc. Moreover, design team and construction team also use the mock-up to study detail design including how to prevent cracking at joints and direction of rainwater.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited
Courtesy of Thai Kajima Company Limited

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Highway 331 KM. 81 Kaokansong Sub-district Tambon Khao Khan Song, Amphoe Si Racha, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20220, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kajima Design Asia
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Factory Warehouse Thailand
Cite: "Canyon Asia Factory Thailand / Kajima Design Asia" 28 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940472/canyon-asia-factory-thailand-kajima-design-asia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream