  Houses
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  6 Houses in Cabrera de Mar / Twobo arquitectura + Luis Twose

6 Houses in Cabrera de Mar / Twobo arquitectura + Luis Twose

6 Houses in Cabrera de Mar / Twobo arquitectura + Luis Twose

© José Hevia

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Alberto Twose, María Pancorbo, Pablo Twose, Luis Twose
  • Design Team: Anna Sala, Raquel Vicente, Ourania Chamilaki
  • Clients: Olosega S.L.
  • Engineering: Proena
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Located a few kilometers from Barcelona, Cabrera de Mar is a tourist destination overlooking the beach, a town of a few thousand inhabitants that fills up with visitors in the summer season. The project fills an urban void with a residential building, with a construction whose modern language dialogues with the architecture of the old town, even preserving an old stone wall on the basement level.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The residential building consists of six apartments of different sizes distributed over two floors. The project has two complementary main facades. The north side, where we find the accesses to the dwellings, has a solid facade, perforated only punctually by some windows. The south side is characterised by an exposed concrete frame, which delimits the private open spaces of the houses, small patios or terraces.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Plan detail
Plan detail
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The apartments feature an open and flexible floor plan, allowing for fluid movements and circular paths between the rooms, with the bathrooms grouped into central cores to free up the facades. The interiors have a sober character and are devoid of any decorative excess. Cement, terracotta, pine wood and metal are exposed and left in their raw state. It is the composition of these materials that embellishes the common and living spaces of the apartments.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Twobo arquitectura
Luis Twose
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "6 Houses in Cabrera de Mar / Twobo arquitectura + Luis Twose" [6 viviendas en Cabrera de Mar / Twobo arquitectura + Luis Twose] 31 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940469/6-houses-in-cabrera-de-mar-twobo-arquitectura-plus-luis-twose/> ISSN 0719-8884

