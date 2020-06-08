World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Skylights House / Paula Aravena + Rodolfo Cañas + Hans Madariaga

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Skylights House / Paula Aravena + Rodolfo Cañas + Hans Madariaga

Save this project
Skylights House / Paula Aravena + Rodolfo Cañas + Hans Madariaga

© Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld © Aryeh Kornfeld + 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Buin, Chile
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of this Project was financed with a money bonus of $12.000 USD, received by one of the daughters of the owners, and was executed almost completely by another son of the same couple. Within this context, we understood that the house would be completed through the years, with the last details still being worked on.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

The request consisted in expanding and remodeling a precarious rural house, oriented to the south (in this latitude the south does not provide natural sun light). Because it was low cost, we were asked to work with wood and also requested to preserve in our project some stone walls that were already in place. We thought that the fundamental topic in the project was acquiring natural light and the functional answer to the need potentiated the project in connection with the development of an architectonic image. Eight skylights solve the problem of natural lighting in the house, but also build the central image of the project. The skylights illuminate the interior of the house, and at the same time, capture and evacuate the heat as necessary. The rest of the building is a regular layer of rectangular shape that unifies the original surface with the added surface.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
Axonometric view
Axonometric view

Concerning the logic we used to face the project, we always understood that this would be a groups of “patch” type maneuvers , focused on improving at a low cost a not well projected pre-existence.

Save this picture!
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Paula Aravena
Office
Rodolfo Cañas
Office
Hans Madariaga
Office

Products

Wood Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Extension Chile
Cite: "Skylights House / Paula Aravena + Rodolfo Cañas + Hans Madariaga" [Casa Lucarnas / Paula Aravena + Rodolfo Cañas + Hans Madariaga] 08 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940466/skylights-house-paula-aravena-plus-rodolfo-canas-plus-hans-madariaga/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream