Johannes House Extension / MADAM architectuur

Design Team: MADAM architectuur

Text description provided by the architects. The existing house in the middle of the fields is very charming. It’s architecture does not interact with it’s context so it seems as if the house accidentally ended up there.

This unique image was preserved. Some subtle interventions on the existing facade show that the house has been given a second life.

The plan of each level consists of 4 equal squares. These were repeated in a new concrete volume that was built next to the house. The new volume is half-sunk into the hill so an enclosed yard at the back of the house is created. Only this part of the garden is finished en provides a private outdoor space. For the rest nature can take its course.