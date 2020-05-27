ArchDaily X LifeCycles: The Future of our Environment

Buildings and construction play a major part in climate breakdown and biodiversity loss. For everyone working in the construction industry, meeting the needs of society without breaching the earth’s ecological boundaries will demand a paradigm shift in behavior.

The urban landscape is constantly transforming to meet the changing social, economic, environmental, natural and technological needs. Ageing populations, sharing economy, urbanization, religion, flexible homes, education… Improving the social dimension and creating societal value are vital elements in the process of urban regeneration and architecture.

Guests

David Gianotten – OMA – Rotterdam

Sinus Lynge – Effekt – Copenhagen

Lina Ghotmeh – Lina Ghotmeh Architecture – Paris

Moderator

Eduardo Souza

This panel discussion is a collaboration between ArchDaily and LifeCycles. LifeCycles is a new 3-day festival about the future of our cities, architecture, environment and communities. More than 40 speakers will be presenting and discussing around six themes, across 3 days and 3 stages. Topics selected for their relevance and importance for our future world.

As a stage partner ArchDaily will be moderating its own stage at LifeCycles.