Architects, not Architecture: Dan Stubbergaard from COBE

Architects, not Architecture decided to open their archive to help us cope with the current situation of not being able to go out as usual and create a source of inspiration and entertainment through sharing one of the unique talks from their previous 35 events, which have never been published before – including those of architects like Daniel Libeskind, Peter Cook, Richard Rogers, Massimiliano Fuksas, Kim Herforth Nielsen, Tatiana Bilbao, Benedetta Tagliabue, Mario Botta, Anupama Kundoo, and Sadie Morgan.

Every week, Archdaily will be sharing one of the Architects, not Architecture. talks which they are currently publishing online in the form of daily full-length video uploads as part of their “new event”: Home Edition 2020

Archdaily’s pick for this week: Dan Stubbergaard

In this week’s talk, the Danish architect and founder of the Copenhagen-based architectural firm, COBE, Dan Stubbergaard, shares his stories from his childhood all the way to the first years of COBE. He subsided his talk in three sections: Learning Curiosity, Working Hard and Change. This way he shows how he grew from enjoying architecture and design to establishing his own practice that now employs 130 dedicated architects, urban planners, and landscape architects from all over the world.

Dan Stubbergaard participated as a speaker among two other architects in the first AnA-Event in Denmark which was held in Copenhagen in 2018, where Stubbergaard founded COBE in 2006. Since then, the studio has created numerous award-winning projects. For example, they were awarded with the Iconic Award and Dreyer Foundation’s Honorary Award in 2015, Nykredit’s Architecture Prize 2012, Copenhagen Award for Architecture 2011 for the Best Public Building and Golden Lion from the Venice Biennale of Architecture 2006.

For their daily videos, visit: architectsnotarchitecture.com

About Architects, not Architecture

Founded in Hamburg in 2015, Architects, not Architecture. aims to bring to the stage what usually goes unseen. For each event they invite three well-known architects, who instead of talking about their award-winning international projects, are asked to talk about themselves. They speak about their path, their influences and experiences, and dive deeper into their intellectual biography. This enables a better understanding of their work, without them even mentioning it.

Most of us find it difficult to speak about the relevant experiences and the impact they had on us. But isn’t it the encounters, the unique experiences, the harsh times, the wild years at university, that one friend, teacher or family member that shaped our values and thus the person we are today? And isn’t it these values that influence how and what we create?

At least this is what Architects, not Architecture. (AnA) believes, which is why they created the event format that has expanded to multiple European cities over the past five years. Each architect is asked to talk about themselves and their individual path without mentioning their work. It is admittedly hard to do so in front of hundreds of unfamiliar faces when you are only used to talking about architecture in such a setting.

We are used to seeing talks about their work, now we will have the opportunity to get to know their architecture from a very different and personal perspective.