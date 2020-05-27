World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Dushan Leisure Center / DnA

Dushan Leisure Center / DnA

Save this project
Dushan Leisure Center / DnA

© Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang © Ziling Wang + 39

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Center
Lishui, China
  • Architects: DnA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1647
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ziling Wang, Dan Han
  • Principal Architect: Tiantian Xu
  • Lighting Design: Zhang Xin Studio, Architecture Department of Tsinghua University
  • Client: Tourism Development Cooperation Limited of Songyang County
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Dushan Mountain is the most iconic landmark in the region, and the gateway to Songyang County and its urban center.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The new leisure center is located at the triangular wetland at the foot of Dushan Mountain adjacent to the Songyin River, the mother river of Songyang County. It is also one of the key tourism projects of the Songyin River Scenic District Development, including a visitor center, water sports facilities, and a gym for water sports athletes.

Save this picture!
© Dan Han
© Dan Han
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

We take this project as the first meeting point of local residents and tourists in the county by considering the entire triangular harbor as a water park shared by both tourists and local communities. The architectural programs are organized through a spiral with the visitor facilities at the center and a gym at the far end, connected by an east-west walkway as a shortcut.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
exploded axonometric
exploded axonometric
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

A “C” shape dike connects to the Songyin River will also become the passage for pedestrians, bicycles and tourism electric shuttles. The overall configuration provides an undulating walkway for above the harbor, with constantly changing views of the Mountain & Water.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The project adopts timber structure as natural material, low-carbon construction, and traditional special quality. Glass curtain walls with different gradient of translucency bring subtle shift on building façades as misty surfaces on the water. Layers of indoor and outdoor space create interplay of views, like the traditional Chinese landscape garden.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang
Save this picture!
sun path diagram
sun path diagram
Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

The meditation room on second floor is also a multi-function room. The opening on the roof casts the trace of sun on the floor with bronze plates of different hours in the Chinese 24 solar terms, creating a dialogue with the nature and time.

Save this picture!
© Ziling Wang
© Ziling Wang

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Dushan Mountain, Songyang County, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DnA
Office

Products

Wood Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center China
Cite: "Dushan Leisure Center / DnA" 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940377/dushan-leisure-center-dna/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream