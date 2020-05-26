Kaira Looro Competition Announces Results of its 2020 Edition

Save this picture! 1st Prize Team: DRABELAND691 Project by: Aleksandra Wróbel, Agnieszka Witaszek, Kamil Owczarek from Poland. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

The Kaira Looro Architecture Competition to support humanitarian projects has released its full list of winning projects for an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Sub-Saharan Africa. The contest, already in its 4th edition, aims to raise awareness among the international community about emergencies in developing countries, and support humanitarian projects in Africa.

Save this picture! 2nd Prize Team: SSEONONES729 Project by: Clarisse Gono, Tsunxian Lee, Nathan Mehl, Katherine Huang from Philippines. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

Tackling the theme of emergency, a subject of global interest, this year’s Kaira Looro competition challenged contestants to design an Operational Centre for the management of humanitarian emergencies in Sub-Saharan Africa. In fact, the original brief states that “the architecture is intended to house and facilitate the main activities which international organizations and local authorities must implement in order to solve emergencies and provide aid to affected communities”.

Organized by the Balouo Salo Non-Profit Organization, with the collaboration of Kengo Kuma & Associates, SBGA | Blengini Ghirardelli, MMA Design Studio, amongst others, the nonprofit competition has generated, in past editions, designs for a Sacred Architecture (2017), a Cultural Centre (2018) and a Peace Pavilion (2019).

Save this picture! 1st Prize Team: DRABELAND691 Project by: Aleksandra Wróbel, Agnieszka Witaszek, Kamil Owczarek from Poland. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

The winners were chosen by an international jury made up of:

Kengo Kuma (Kengo Kuma & Associates, Japan)

Agostino Ghirardelli (SBGA | Blengini Ghirardelli, Italy)

Lígia Nunes (Architecture Sans Frontières International, Spain)

Mphethi Morojele (MMA Design Studio, South Africa)

Walter Baricchi (CNAPPC)

Philippa Nyakato Tumubweinee (University of Cape Town, South Africa)

Mantey Jectey-Nyarko (Kwame Nkrumah University, Ghana)

A scientific committee joins also the listed team, made up of Raoul Vecchio (Balouo Salo), Sebastiano D’Urso (University of Catania) and Moussa Soaune (Senegalese institution).

Save this picture! 1st Prize Team: DRABELAND691 Project by: Aleksandra Wróbel, Agnieszka Witaszek, Kamil Owczarek from Poland. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

Read on to discover the winners of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize, as well as the honorable and special mentions. For the full list of finalists, check here.

1ST PRIZE

DRABELAND691/ Aleksandra Wroble, Agnieszka Witaszek, Kamil Owczarek

Poland

Save this picture! 1st Prize Team: DRABELAND691 Project by: Aleksandra Wróbel, Agnieszka Witaszek, Kamil Owczarek from Poland. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

Given the unpredictable conditions of emergencies that may threaten the Sub-Saharan region, the Foldable Emergency Shelter is conceived to embrace those challenges being a simple yet functional framework in which architectural identity brings humane values to affected communities. Aiming at providing immediate relief after the disaster, the key characteristics of the shelter are those of an easy assemble and disassemble process, a compact and flexible structure, and adaptability to rapidly changing conditions. […]

2ND PRIZE

SSEONONES729/ Clarisse Gono, Tsunxian Lee, Nathan Mehl, Katherine Huang

Philippines

Save this picture! 2nd Prize Team: SSEONONES729 Project by: Clarisse Gono, Tsunxian Lee, Nathan Mehl, Katherine Huang from Philippines. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

Following an emergency situation such as a natural disaster or an epidemic in Africa, architecture plays a crucial role in facilitating humanitarian operations to reconstruct the community as well as respond to the needs of those affected. Therefore our aspiration for this project is to create an affordable and sustainable architectural solution for an Emergency Operation Centre. Systematized and Adaptable Fabrication for Emergency House endeavors to address these solutions by having the ability to adapt, both in terms of function and material, to various situations, climates, and topography within Africa. We cannot foresee every calamity but we certainly can always be prepared. […]

3RD PRIZE

ELEINIALY273/ Michele Baldini, Marco Barzanti

Italy

Save this picture! 3rd Prize Team: ELEINIALY273 Project by: Michele Baldini, Marco Barzanti from Italy. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

Nature and its elements may sometimes represent a danger, much more often they turn out to be in fact a source of salvation and reassurance, a clear example of this are the large trees that with their characteristic umbrella cover offer shelter and protection to those who take refuge under it. The evocative meaning of these concepts is the guide and the cornerstone of our design proposal, the intention is to create the individuality of all these factors that is able to dialogue at the same time with the requirements of the project and with the habits of the population. […]

HONORABLE MENTIONS - By Kengo Kuma and Balouo Salo Organization

ANAGASICA056/ Ana Carolina Vargas González, Claudia Salinas Arriagada, Gilberto Valverde Arias, David Cubero Fernández

Costa Rica

Save this picture! Honorable mentions: ANAGASICA056 from Costa Rica and Chile project by Ana Carolina Vargas González, Alexis Salinas Arriagada, Gilberto Valverde Arias, David Cubero Fernández. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

ELAINABIA971/ Manuela Molina, María Camila Joaqui, María Camila Martínez, Silvia Valentina Ruiz

Colombia

Save this picture! Honorable mentions: ELAINABIA971 from Colombia project by Manuela Molina, María Camila Joaqui, María Camila Martínez, Silvia Valentina Ruiz. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

SPECIAL MENTIONS

DROANOALY473/ Alessandro Ferranzan, Paola Elena Gambero, Alberto Mazzotti

Italy

Save this picture! Special Mentions: DROANOALY473 from Italy project by Alessandro Ferrazzano, Paola Elena Gambero, Alberto Mazzotti. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

LEDAJDYPT480/ Khaled Abu Almajd

Egypt

Save this picture! Special Mentions: LEDAJDYPT480 from Egypt project by Khaled Abu Almajd. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

OMORIOALY123/ Giacomo Rio, Maria Lucia Villalba, Julieta Molina, Michele Musiari, Miriam Quassolo

Italy

Save this picture! Special Mentions:OMORIOALY123 from Italy project by Giacomo Rio, Maria Lucia Villalba, Julieta Molina, Michele Musiari, Miriam Quassolo . Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

REWWANSIA888/ Andrew Kurniawan, Leonardo Vincent, Ariel Bintan

Indonesia

Save this picture! Special Mentions: REWWANSIA888 from Indonesia project by Andrew Kurniawan, Leonardo Vincent, Ariel Bintang. Image Courtesy of Kaira Looro competition 202

VIDOBUNIA316/ David Natanael Robu, Eduardo Cavalcanti Schifferle

Romania