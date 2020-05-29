World
Parry Street House / Curious Practice

Parry Street House / Curious Practice

© Katherine Lu

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Cooks Hill, Australia
  • Architects: Curious Practice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  199
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katherine Lu
  • Lead Architects: Warren Haasnoot, Greg Lee
  • Design Team: Chris Bourke, Angus Vinden
  • Clients: Grant and Dyani Farrow
  • Builder: Bruce Keevers Building
  • Engineering: Skelton Consulting Engineers
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Parry Street is an alteration and addition of a Federation brick house in Cooks Hill, Newcastle. The existing single dwelling had previously been separated into three separate tenancies, robbing each of the opportunities afforded by the site. This project amalgamates these tenancies back into a single family home, thereby restoring the building’s integrity and giving a quality of inhabitation back to the clients.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

No additional floor area was added to the existing footprint. Minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling improved the planning, performance, flow and quality of the spaces within. The extent of demolition at the rear became a critical consideration for the project’s approach to heritage and sustainability. A simple veil of timber crowns the retained brickwork and new windows replace those removed.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

This new southern roof increases the ceiling heights and carefully balances the pattern of the sun. Partially open to the sky the outdoor room provides apertures that reflect light back into the interior or shade the building in the summer afternoons.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

This form is used to create playful moments of light and shadow throughout the year with openings that further articulate views and catch breezes for the inhabitants. This new rear habitable threshold means a strengthened connection to the backyard and an effortless transition from indoors to out.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

The interventions at Parry Street demonstrate the role of design as a transformative process without necessarily being an additive one.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Project gallery

Houses Australia
Cite: "Parry Street House / Curious Practice" 29 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940361/parry-street-house-curious-practice/> ISSN 0719-8884

