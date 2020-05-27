World
JCC Lab / Espaço Oficina

JCC Lab / Espaço Oficina

© João Gigante © João Gigante © João Gigante © João Gigante + 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Clinic
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Espaço Oficina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  João Gigante
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Grohe, Nordlux, Davide Groppi, Ségis, ZWCAD
© João Gigante
© João Gigante

Text description provided by the architects. Incorporated in a modern landmark in the city of Braga, the new JCC Diagnostic Imaging stands out for its minimalism and elegance. This project was developed in line with the pioneer concept for the clinic, making use of the best raw materials and equipment taking advantage, as a starting point, of the existing ribbed slabs and concrete skylights.

© João Gigante
© João Gigante

The pursuit for simplicity in order to enhance the perception of the ceilings and natural light resulted in the creation of cubic spaces enriched by the light and colour details. The symbiosis between functionality and aesthetics required for the provision of specific medical services results in a symmetric matrix throughout the project with the exception of specific architectonic shapes, colour or materials. A clear distinction between the public and technical areas is present, especially at the mezzanine level where all the infrastructure blends in with the space.

© João Gigante
© João Gigante
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© João Gigante
© João Gigante

The innovative concept of the clinic is also observed in the use of simple raw materials for complex situations. The grey pantone provided by the metallic structures and micro cements is interrupted by the use of black, white and orange, a single contrasting color assumed in the space.

© João Gigante
© João Gigante
Section
Section
© João Gigante
© João Gigante

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Braga, Portugal

