  2. Interviews
  ArchDaily X LifeCycles: The Future of our Cities

ArchDaily X LifeCycles: The Future of our Cities

ArchDaily X LifeCycles: The Future of our Cities

Today’s cities face many rapidly rising challenges and opportunities. Smart cities, urbanization, new mobility, sharing economy, affordable living and many more (r)evolutions cause for lifecycle and cross-generational thinking, and a vision for a liveable, sustainable, affordable and futureproof city development. 

The digital revolution is driving change in every part of our lives. The construction and design industry is rapidly discovering the potential of increased computational power to generate and fabricate buildings and objects, impacting the core principles of architecture and all involved materials. At the same time all levels of technology are used to create smarter cities that are safe, healthy and futureproof. Learn more about the future being built, today.

Guests
Kim Van Hoslbeke – Skidmore Owings & Merrill – New York
Arjan Dingste – UNStudio – Amsterdam
Jacob Kurek – Henning Larsen – Copenhagen

Moderator
Christele Harrouk

This panel discussion is a collaboration between ArchDaily and LifeCycles.

LifeCycles is a new 3-day festival about the future of our cities, architecture, environment and communities. More than 40 speakers will be presenting and discussing around six themes, across 3 days and 3 stages. Topics selected for their relevance and importance for our future world.

As a stage partner ArchDaily will be moderating its own stage at LifeCycles.

About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

News Interviews
Cite: Diego Hernández. "ArchDaily X LifeCycles: The Future of our Cities" 26 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940351/archdaily-x-lifecycles-the-future-of-our-cities/> ISSN 0719-8884

