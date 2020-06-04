CAB House / Estudio MMX

+ 19

Lead Architects: Estudio MMX

Text description provided by the architects. The plot´s terrain had an impressive descent of 16 meters (52 ft) within its limits. On the bottom, a ravine with a dry creek offers a level of intimacy and contact with nature unmatched by the conditions at street level. The project´s main objective was to reach the lowest point of the terrain. The house needed a sequence of varying levels that translates onto a subtle descent parallel to the natural context.

The atmosphere of the surrounding woods and the slope, refers back to basaltic prisms, geometric stone formations found in mountain cliffs. These ideas drove the design process led by Estudio MMX, and eventually transformed into the formal expression of the house.

At first glance, the house has a rather introverted scheme however, through patios and terraces accompanying the spaces in the different levels, it seeks and effectively relates to the exterior. The neutrality of the chosen materials, black bricks and recovered wood, does not compete against the surrounding nature, on the contrary, it coexists harmonically.