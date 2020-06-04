World
CAB House / Estudio MMX

CAB House / Estudio MMX

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  Architects: Estudio MMX
  Area: 466
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Rafael Gamo
  Lead Architects: Estudio MMX
Text description provided by the architects. The plot´s terrain had an impressive descent of 16 meters (52 ft) within its limits. On the bottom, a ravine with a dry creek offers a level of intimacy and contact with nature unmatched by the conditions at street level. The project´s main objective was to reach the lowest point of the terrain. The house needed a sequence of varying levels that translates onto a subtle descent parallel to the natural context.

The atmosphere of the surrounding woods and the slope, refers back to basaltic prisms, geometric stone formations found in mountain cliffs. These ideas drove the design process led by Estudio MMX, and eventually transformed into the formal expression of the house.

At first glance, the house has a rather introverted scheme however, through patios and terraces accompanying the spaces in the different levels, it seeks and effectively relates to the exterior. The neutrality of the chosen materials, black bricks and recovered wood, does not compete against the surrounding nature, on the contrary,  it coexists harmonically.

