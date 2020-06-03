Beat Guhl: "We Allow Architects to Build Fluid, Uninterrupted, and Digitized Spaces"

We spoke with Beat Guhl, CEO of Sky-Frame, during the Swiss Bau fair – one of the largest events in the materials industry. Sky-Frame produces frameless sliding window systems; vital components to achieve an effective and efficient transparency in architectural projects. The company is constantly pushing for technical innovation and works closely with architects to help achieve fluid spatial concepts.

Check out a series of projects that connect interior and exterior through windows of maximum transparency and subtlety.

Save this picture! Edinburgh Pavilion / Archer + Braun. Image © David Barbour

Save this picture! Bouwman House / Sam Crawford Architects. Image © Brett Boardman

Save this picture! Pavillon du Lac / Daoust Lestage. Image © Adrien Williams

Save this picture! Frog Castle / Scott Donald Architecture. Image © Daniel Hopkinson

Save this picture! Orum Residence / SPF: architects. Image © Matthew Momberger

Save this picture! Haus 33 / Zoran Bodrozic. Image © Robert Niederl

Save this picture! House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects. Image © Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! City Villa S3 / Steimle Architekten. Image © Brigida González

You can find more leading views on the future of the building industry in our past interviews and our podcast series.