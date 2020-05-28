Bass Residence / [STRANG]

-
Architects: [STRANG]
- Area: 8500 ft²
- Year: 2016
- Photographs: Claudio Manzoni
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Fleetwood, Poliform, USAI, Viabizzuno, 3G Lighting, Knoll, Lutron Homeworks QS, Mia Cucina, Trimble, Wine cellar innovaions
-
Lead Architects: Jason Adams, Maria Ascoli, Benjamin Hale, Adrian Heid, Evelyn Gavilondo, Max Strang
-
Design Team: Margaret Marquez Interiors
-
Clients: Hillarie Bass
-
Engineering/Builders: Tre Leoni Construction, SDG Builders
-
Landscape: Mauricio Del Valle Design
Text description provided by the architects. Located directly adjacent to Biscayne Bay, the Bass Residence underscores [STRANG]'s continuous exploration of the concept of a floating, rectilinear frame. The exposure to hurricane storm surges required that the home be raised substantially above the existing grade. This results in an impressive architectural composition where the frame acts as a third-level volume that protrudes beyond the level below. The frame itself is offset in two different axes while also expressing variable thicknesses.
A massive pier of exposed concrete vertically penetrates and effectively anchors the home’s two upper levels. This pier is accompanied by two smaller exposed concrete ‘fins’ that serve as additional structural supports. These ‘fins’ also effectively modulate and randomize the walls of glass facing the bay.
As one of Miami's most future-ready houses with striking interior design by Margaret Marquez, the Bass Residence’s notable resilient design and high-tech integrations by HEDsouth encompass automated lighting, shades, audio/visual, music, climate, security, and more. Taken together, all of these elements allow for a sophisticated and modern assemblage with grand perspectives of the Biscayne Bay.