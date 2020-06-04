Benedito Apartment / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura

+ 38

Apartment Interiors • Bairro Itaim Bibi, Brazil Architects: Meireles Pavan Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 165 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hansgrohe Leicht VitrA B'Block , Casa Pronta , Celdom , Estúdio Bola , Estúdio Marmore , Granidomus , Graphisoft , Hunter Douglas , JRJ , Lumini , Mekal , Micasa , Protecnica , Star Inox , Tuboar Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Brunno Meireles

"Project conceived by Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura, Apartamento Benedito is a 165m2 apartment situated in the bustling neighborhood of Itam, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Taking a minimalistic approach, the challenge for the architects was to create a young and relaxed apartment that would reflect the very receptive attitude of the owners.

For a couple that loves to interact with friends and family, the main solution was to integrate all the social spaces in the apartment: the social areas such as the hall, the living room and the dining, as well as the kitchen ended up form a unique and intimate area where everything is connected. It was created a more spacious and inviting space for the hosts. To reinforce a different architecture approach, the round ceiling brings a cozy light and harmony to the space. The kitchen, on the other hand, communicates itself behind a long open space that can be closed by sliding doors. The furniture was chosen to give the apartment a more flexible and contemporary feeling.

The round detail woodwork was designed to be clean and functional. This minimalistic approach is present in all of the studio’s works: neutral colors, open spaces and as little decoration as possible. The usage of materials such as marble and terrazzo floor were chosen to appeal to the owner’s request on a more discreet and elegant design.”