World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Benedito Apartment / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura

Benedito Apartment / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura

Save this project
Benedito Apartment / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura

© Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente © Fran Parente + 38

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Bairro Itaim Bibi, Brazil
  • Architects: Meireles Pavan Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Leicht, VitrA, B'Block, Casa Pronta, Celdom, Estúdio Bola, Estúdio Marmore, Granidomus, Graphisoft, Hunter Douglas, JRJ, Lumini, Mekal, Micasa, Protecnica, Star Inox, Tuboar
  • Lead Architect: Brunno Meireles
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

"Project conceived by Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura, Apartamento Benedito is a 165m2 apartment situated in the bustling neighborhood of Itam, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Taking a minimalistic approach, the challenge for the architects was to create a young and relaxed apartment that would reflect the very receptive attitude of the owners.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

For a couple that loves to interact with friends and family, the main solution was to integrate all the social spaces in the apartment: the social areas such as the hall, the living room and the dining, as well as the kitchen ended up form a unique and intimate area where everything is connected. It was created a more spacious and inviting space for the hosts. To reinforce a different architecture approach, the round ceiling brings a cozy light and harmony to the space. The kitchen, on the other hand, communicates itself behind a long open space that can be closed by sliding doors. The furniture was chosen to give the apartment a more flexible and contemporary feeling.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The round detail woodwork was designed to be clean and functional. This minimalistic approach is present in all of the studio’s works: neutral colors, open spaces and as little decoration as possible. The usage of materials such as marble and terrazzo floor were chosen to appeal to the owner’s request on a more discreet and elegant design.”

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bairro Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "Benedito Apartment / Meireles Pavan Arquitetura" [Apartamento Benedito / Meireles+Pavan Arquitetura] 04 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940327/benedito-apartment-meireles-pavan-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream