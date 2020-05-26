Nuestra Señora de Lourdes School Gym / Picado de Blas

+ 16

Architects In Charge: María José de Blas y Rubén Picado

Project Collaborators: Carlos Díaz-Monís, Jorge Li, Sofía Fernández, Will Tooze, Jorge Álvarez, Teresa Casbas

Text description provided by the architects. The project was born as a consequence of the expansion of the dining room of the Nuestra Señora de Lourdes school in Torrelodones. The current gym is replaced by the new dining room and, therefore, generating the new gym pavilion next to the existing one and the main building finishes are renovated due to its deterioration.

The project's goal was to enhance the school site next to one of its entrances, as well as the recovery of the building with proper adaptation with the needs of the school.

The proposals must respond to durable design solutions that guarantee the operation of the new interior space and technical solutions that avoid future problems on the roof due to the action of stormwater, thus guaranteeing compliance with the technical code.

Build the new gymnasium canopy. - Renovation of the finishes in the lobby and toilets and revision of the facilities to adapt it to the new use. - Conditioning of the access to the new pavilion, making it 100% accessible to people with impaired mobility.