Learn Revit BIM with this Free Online Introductory Course

We have all heard the term BIM within the fields of architecture and construction. But have you ever wondered why its use has grown so much in recent years? The BIM (Building Information Modeling) methodology has simplified the work of the different actors in the world of architecture and construction; it not only facilitates the design process but also simplifies the general analysis of the building, minimizing errors.

Thanks to the BIM methodology, it is possible to work collaboratively and maximize efficiency in the management and administration of projects of any size. Architects and engineers work with parametric plans and models, called 3D smart objects.

These intelligent models contain complete construction information, which shortens design times and reduces construction errors by improving communication between all the teams involved in the project: Architects, Construction Estimators, Civil Engineers, and Installation Engineers, among many others.

Currently, big architecture and construction studios are looking for BIM experts to guide them through the management of a project’s lifecycle stages. BIM improves the communication between different professionals because it allows the creation of 3D models that anyone can examine, obtaining the required information according to the role that each actor plays in the project.

Free Online Introductory Course for Revit BIM

If you are looking to improve your design skills or to get started with the BIM method, GoPillar Academy offers you the basic BIM course with Revit for free, where you will discover all the advantages mentioned above. It is a base module where you will discover the BIM methodology, together with the interface of the very popular software used by great professionals in architecture and construction.

In the course you will find theoretical topics, such as the explanation and definition of BIM, the differences between CAD and BIM modeling, as well as practical examples on how to use the Revit interface and learn about its "families’’. Sign up now and start the course whenever you want; you will have unlimited access to the course from any device.

At the end of the course you will find a short test, which will allow you to self-evaluate your learning progress on the topics covered during the different lessons.