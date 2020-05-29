Roadside House / K+S Architects

+ 27

Design Team: K + S Architects

Engineering & Construction: Shinoda Koumuten Incorporated

Consultants: Shuji Tada Structural Consultant

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the local city developing gradually.It faces the 30-meter-wide main road, increasing in traffic.There are houses, apartments, nursing homes, office buildings, and restaurants built disorderly along this road. The car is very important transportation in the city.But these make some roadway noise, and the façade of buildings tend to be similar and boring.This project has four important themes.

Zoning of the house facing the main road - The main living space is on the second floor to protect good privacy and livability. The semi-public room (such as studio, guest room) is on the first floor to communicate with a neighborhood. Next, we divided the volume of this building for each function, and put the courtyard into the gap. You can see the trees and the pool in the courtyard from the main road.

The “loop wall” - The“loop wall” is a wooden wall, and encloses the main living space. On the upper floor, the “loop wall” makes the main living space comfortable, quiet, and invisible from the outside. It is an interface between living space and town. The “loop wall” is made of red cedar’s vertical bars randomly. The shadow of the bar makes an attractive expression variously. If you drive past this house, the unique façade of the” loop wall” will impress you.

The “corridor” and the “inner corridor” - The “corridor” is parallel to the main road.On the first floor, the “corridor” is an attractive path to link the studio, the guest room, the courtyard, and the entrance hall. Passing through the fascinating corridor, the visitor can enjoy sequence from the noisy road to the quiet courtyard. On the second floor, the “inner corridor of the main living space is a buffer zone between inside and outside.

Expanding the space - We made many devices to expand the space comfortably. For example, the studio has a window along the main street to see activity easily. The guest room has a large window. By opening the window fully, we integrate it with the courtyard.In the dining room between two courtyards, you can enjoy the meal while looking at the seasonal change of Yamaboshi (Japanese strawberry tree) and Shima Toneriko (Griffith's ash). You can use the living terrace and the living room together. It makes you fun by various usage. The gym and the Jacuzzi room on the third floor have a good view of the mountains all around.