Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. United States
  5. Lamplighter School Innovation Lab / Marlon Blackwell Architect

Lamplighter School Innovation Lab / Marlon Blackwell Architect

Save this project
Lamplighter School Innovation Lab / Marlon Blackwell Architect

© Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley + 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Dallas, United States
  • Lead Architect: Marlon Blackwell
  • Clients: The Lamplighter School
  • Engineering: Reed, Wells, Benson and Company.
  • Landscape: Talley Associates, Inc.
  • Consultants: Essential Light, Access by Design.
  • Contractors: Hill + Wilkinson
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. Originally designed by O’Neil Ford in the late 1960’s, The Lamplighter School enjoys a rich architectural heritage. Ford worked hand-in-hand with the school’s founders to realize their vision for a unique learning environment. The campus boasts a design highlighted by open learning spaces, a close relationship with nature, and a “village” composition developed from the original O’Neil Ford plan. The architecture beautifully reflects the school’s teaching and learning styles. Frank Welch designed additions to the school in the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

In the spring of 2014, The Lamplighter School selected the team of Marlon Blackwell Architects (MBA) and Talley Associates (TA) to provide architectural services for the design of a freestanding Innovation Lab, renovations and additions to the current buildings, an enlarged or reconfigured ring road, and overall campus parking and associated landscape design. As the centerpiece of the expansion and renovation project, the approximately 10,000 square foot Innovation Lab to serves the school’s 450 Pre-K through 4th grade student population.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Programmed with hands-on learning classrooms, including woodshop, robotics lab, and teaching kitchen, the building is an expression of the educational values and vision of the Lamplighter School, one that suggests a holistic approach to design, systems, and learning with a relationship to the natural environment. The Innovation Lab contributes to the vitality of the existing campus of buildings and landscape spaces, while establishing a 21st Century identity.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

The renewal of the Lamplighter School campus continues even after completion of the Innovation Lab. Phase 2 of the project improves the existing buildings by providing an updated, appropriate, and holistic approach for the reconfiguration of administrative and teaching spaces. In addition to the building renovations and additions, work will extend broadly across the campus, improving and refining and securing the movement of both people and their vehicles, while establishing a more direct and physical connection to the natural world. This modernization will allow for continued growth and strengthening the school’s original mission.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Dallas, Texas, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Marlon Blackwell Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school United States
Cite: "Lamplighter School Innovation Lab / Marlon Blackwell Architect" 13 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940254/lamplighter-school-innovation-lab-marlon-blackwell-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream