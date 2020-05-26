LaiHui Coffee, Jiaoyu Road / Anson Design

+ 25

Lead Designer: Zhenan Hou

Client: LaiHui Coffee

Text description provided by the architects. Most of the coffee space in the city is limited to drink coffee, lacking the experience process.In this project, the new space consumption form is adjusted to separate the coffee production area from the consumption area, and the guest is less affected by the sound of the machine operated by the barista.According to the conditions of the original building, Open the partial floor slab of the first and second floors to allow the space to form a mutual relationship, The use of the second floor sloping roof to create different dimensions of space, creating that is open and private environmental relations.Besides we try to use different materials of the same color: Ceramic tile,skin, aluminum plate, paint, through the light-transmitting projection, there is weak color block changes slightly.

concave space at the entrance.

The project is located in a lively commercial street, with a reverse design that hides the facade, let the sun shines through the trees on the gray aluminum panels to create a rich change. The facade uses a 7.5-meter-high, 1.8-meter-wide floor-to-ceiling glass that allows guests to experience the different visual effects of sunlight mapping at different times of the day. Try to brand in commercial design, without signboards, but strengthen the brand concept in space.

external view of the cafe without signboards.

The entrance is designed with a concave space to meet the function of sunshade and rain, and also to change the architectural form. The seamless glass allows the passing customers to clearly see the indoor design. The glass door be labeled the name of the brand “LAIHUI”, the word “LAI” is used outside of the door to symbolize the welcoming of guests; the word "HUI" is used inside of the door, represents guests will return home soon when leaving.

view of the interior space.

The new retail space emphasizes the dynamics and feelings of people's behavior in space. The whole design is based on gray, which makes the function of space more pure, and customers pay more attention to visual space experience and products.

bar, different levels of grey color enrich the space.

6.5 meters of bar and 4 meters of black walnut, foil the original building long space characteristics.The ground is paved with two layers of light and dark tiles. The rich space effect also emphasizes the space characteristics. The 3.6-meter-high plant is designed in the hollow position of the stairs, which softens the spatial relationship and creates the effect of the stairs extending upwards.

first floor space, bar and black walnut bench enhances the characteristics of the space.

The floor of the building is demolished to form a spatial relationship between the first and second floors. The aluminum plate wall extends to the second floor and runs through the entire space. The staircase of the original building was changed to a three-section turning pattern. A rectangular window was designed on the wall connecting the stairs to the kitchen. When the customer walked the stairs, the operating scene of the kitchen was seen to enrich the customer's experience.

the 6-meter high plant creates the effect of extending upwards.

the 6-meter high plant creates the effect of extending upwards.

Using the original building sloping column structure, four different spatial forms are created. The dividing wall shapes the shape of the "window", and the space is connected to each other through the shapes to form a interesting spatial tension .

enclosed seating area.

green plants embellish the grey space.

enclosed seating area.

The space is dominated by gray tones, three shades, and the four materials form a spatial hierarchy. Three different shades of color enhance the space effect, the ground dark gray tiles, the dark gray aluminum facade, the light-colored leather, the dark gray artificial stone on the floor, contrasting and echoing each other, the faint color conversion of the material gives a rich spatial effect. Green plants are planted on gray fundamental key, embellish integral space colour, let the space be full of vigor and vitality.

details of different closing methods.

grey materials in different tones used in the space.

The material is finished by two kinds of closing methods, concave seam and dense seam, the concave seam emphasizes the structure of the space, and the dense seam emphasizes the block surface.