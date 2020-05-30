World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Uruguay
  5. Antel Arena / Bacchetta | Flores | Carámbula

Antel Arena / Bacchetta | Flores | Carámbula

Save this project
Antel Arena / Bacchetta | Flores | Carámbula

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli + 29

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Mixed Use Architecture
Montevideo, Uruguay
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The building aims to be a system that harmoniously integrates the new expected uses with a space of high-quality landscaping and urbanity, with various proposed activities with a strong symbolic character. An open, flexible urban facility is generated that allows the development of various contents and promotes social integration.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The Form and The Portal

The building materializes as a container, which is strategically positioned on the premises, with compelling formalization given its character as a large-scale urban and metropolitan facility. Its main access is formalized as an arch/portal that becomes an outdoor stage. The black box and the translucent skin.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Fourth Floor
Floor Plan Fourth Floor
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The building is made up of two textures. The Black Box, the interior of the event space, which contains a court, seats and logistics associated with stages, shows and services. It is materialized by a solid volume.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The envelope delimits a transition space between the interior and the exterior, where the interaction, circulation spaces, distribution halls and a multi-height main hall are located, a skin made up of a “light” metal structure and a translucent polycarbonate enclosure, generating controlled openings and closings. "At night: A lightbox in the park. During the day: a diffuse clear interior”.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The multipurpose plaza is located adjacent to the avenues Varela and Larrañaga, in order to channel the flows of movement of people and to generate a larger front made up of the building and the park. A clear space of urban scale that provides perspective, distance and time to approach the new building.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Section AA' and BB'
Section AA' and BB'
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Defined as a large avenue, continuous and warped, it fluidly organizes the different levels of access to the Arena. The large space of the entrance access defines the character of the building and its vocation as an urban landmark.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Av. José Pedro Varela & Av. Dámaso A. Larrañaga, 12000 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bacchetta | Flores | Carámbula
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Uruguay
Cite: "Antel Arena / Bacchetta | Flores | Carámbula" [Antel Arena / Bacchetta | Flores | Carámbula] 30 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940214/antel-arena-bacchetta-flores-carambula/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream