Game Changers: 3D Tools With Zero Learning Curve

Save this picture! ArchiKlip. Image Courtesy of SPK Technology

Keep Everyone in the Loop: From Teams to Clients

The last decade has seen an enormous influx of new technologies in architecture. Ever since CAD revolutionized traditional pen and paper design methods, many forms of technology have found a comfortable place in the architect’s workflow. While the human experience has always been the cornerstone of architecture, innovations for the AEC industry aren’t always “people-centric”. High barriers to entry, whether that be price or ease-of-use, have kept many practitioners from realizing their full potential.

Communicating, presenting, and sharing designs in 3D have become an industry expectation. Clients look for a high level of detail and immersion in their dream designs, making it ​essenti​al for AEC professionals to virtually share and explore 3D models in ways that are simple and accessible to the average person. Using everyday technology they already own, like smartphones, tablets and the internet, simplifies the experience.

Without powerful desktop computers for rendering, countless hours of training and an array of pricey gear to make it happen, smaller firms and independent architects are at a disadvantage. Luckily, four easy-to-use tools—Kubity​, ​ArchiKlip​, ​3D2VR​, and ​rvt2skp by SPK Technology—take the barrier of entry and learning curve close to zero.

Save this picture! Kubity - Augmented Reality. Image Courtesy of SPK Technology

Kubity: 3D On Any Device

Bringing together clients, co-workers, and collaborators around interactive 3D models helps everyone involved make better, faster design decisions. Kubity is a simple drag and drop web app that converts SketchUp models to mobile and browser-friendly 3D, then automatically adds Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Screen Mirroring capabilities among other great features. ​Each model is assigned a URL and a QR code that can be easily added to plan cover sheets for easy access to all project stakeholders.

While models can be viewed on any browser with an internet connection, the complementary Kubity Go mobile app is the perfect on-the-go team and client solution. It is free to download and use and the user-friendly interface allows anyone to explore 3D models easily. Models load quickly and are compatible with most browsers, smartphones and tablets without the need for special equipment or training. A free trial of Kubity is available to discover these features and more.

Save this picture! Kubity - Screen Mirroring. Image Courtesy of SPK Technology

ArchiKlip: Photorealistic Fly-Through Videos

ArchiKlip eliminates the need for a powerful (and expensive) CPU for rendering. This simple drag and drop web app ​is an all-new way to create photorealistic fly-through videos of SketchUp models. It’s powered by Artificial Intelligence so there’s nothing to learn and nothing to code.

Simply set up your scenes in SketchUp, drop the model into the ArchiKlip web app and watch it get to work. In as little as one hour, you'll have a high-resolution walkthrough video of your 3D model with realistic textures and a mood-setting ambiance of your choice. ArchiKlip showcases edge displays, planimetric views, and sectional views. It is the perfect photorealistic 3D video solution for interior design, architecture, and even large scale urban planning. ​A free trial of ArchiKlip is available to make your own video exports.

Save this picture! 3D2VR. Image Courtesy of SPK Technology

3D2VR: Instant Immersive VR

Many architects are already using virtual reality to create immersive experiences, and a lot of software claims to be “easy” and “instant”. 3D2VR is truly the easiest one-click VR solution available today for SketchUp and Revit. The simple plugin takes you from your workspace to the virtual world in literal seconds, and it even works on large and complex models with ease. It’s compatible with Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets (and has been programmed for low latency and high frame-rates for a more pleasant VR experience).

It’s the perfect solution to communicate your ideas to clients for real-time design validation and helps you build smarter by resolving feasibility issues before ever breaking ground. This one-click wonder comes with a free trial so you can ​check out 3D2VR before you buy​.

Save this picture! rvt2skp. Image Courtesy of SPK Technology

rvt2skp: One-Click Revit to SketchUp Conversion

Here’s great news for interdisciplinary Revit and SketchUp teams: there's a quick way to break out into SketchUp without the extra work of cleaning up geometry or adding materials. The rvt2skp plugin took a look at this common BIM to CAD problem and solved it. ​rvt2skp (Revit to SketchUp) converts Revit projects to SketchUp models quickly and accurately. With full materials support, minimal triangulation and automatic conversion of ​'3D Views’ to ‘Scenes’ and ‘Families’ to ‘Groups & Layers’, this plugin simplifies your 3D design workflow. You can try rvt2skp today with your own Revit project.

SPK Technology is a Paris-based software company specializing in automatic 3D data optimization and visualization. Their technologies pilot this innovative suite of tools for 3D modeling software.