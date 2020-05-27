World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

Save this project
On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei

© Nacasa & Partners © Nacasa & Partners © Gankosha, Harunori Noda © Gankosha, Harunori Noda + 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Tomohiko Yamanashi, Satoshi Onda, Hajime Aoyagi
  • Design Team: Tomohiko Yamanashi ,Satoshi Onda ,Hajime Aoyagi ,Masako Inoue
  • Structural: Toshihiko Kohno ,Kaoru Kujime ,Takumi Kurokawa
  • Hvac: Yuhei Seki
  • Electrical: Katsuhiro Doikawa
  • Environment Analysis: Osamu Nagase ,Marie Nakaso ,Horomi Furukawa
  • Ddl: Satoshi Takeuchi ,Masaki Tsukada
  • Collaborators: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design Office
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Gankosha, Harunori Noda
© Gankosha, Harunori Noda

Text description provided by the architects. Situated alongside a lake, this guesthouse was designed as a continuous spiral space flowing from the approach to the bedrooms. Each step taken deeper inside the building reveals a changing lakefront view. The various lakeside environments, including the sound of ripples, light reflecting from the water surface, the humidity and thermal radiation, are also carried on into the spiral, but in a non-uniform distribution due to changes in physical distance from the water surface.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Since the whole structure is an interconnected space with different elevations, there is no homogeneous environment—various areas present various thermal environments such as the fireplace warmth and the dryness of the air. Guests wander around in this atmosphere, discovering and enjoying spots they find comfortable.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Diagram 04
Diagram 04
Save this picture!
© Gankosha, Harunori Noda
© Gankosha, Harunori Noda

Located in a natural environment that requires a bit of heating in the building even during the summer nights, one may find joy in the warmth near the fireplace, while another may relish the area’s tranquility and cold characteristic. The building is closed during the harsh winter season to prevent any wasteful investment of energy.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

This is the kind of hospitality this guesthouse promises to deliver. members could feel connected to the nature that flows closely to all living areas, with wide-open perception of garden and interior space blended together.

Save this picture!
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "On The Water House / Nikken Sekkei" 27 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940180/on-the-water-house-nikken-sekkei/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream