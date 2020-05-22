World
Sleepless Residence / WARchitect

Sleepless Residence / WARchitect

© Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat © Rungkit Charoenwat + 48

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Saphan Sung, Thailand
  • Architects: WARchitect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  570
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: COTTO, A.P.K., MN Metal, Stonestylist, TOA
  • Architect In Charge: WARchitect
  • Design Team: Thawin Harnboonseth, Photsawat Apariman
  • Client: Narongvit Techatanawat
  • Interior And Lighting: WARchitect
  • Landscape: Ginggaanbai
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of this project, Mr. Narongvit (Founder & Director of Sleepless society & Chandelier music), fell in love at first sight after seeing this location. Panoramic view of the lake, spotting from this site, plays an important role in reminding him of his ideal house, where it has been blissfully surrounded by nature, between the lake and the sky, like staying in a wonderful private resort, which makes dwellers don’t want to go anywhere.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The inner courtyard at the center of the house, connected all spaces, grants the owner to connect with green views all day long. The enclosing space of this house allows him to be more relax and relieve, which met his need to not only concentrating on composing music but also creating an area to party with friends. The owner’s dream was conveyed to us, let us know immediately that the crucial thing of designing this house is not an outstanding form but space and atmosphere.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The priority thing we focused on is how we can optimize the panoramic view of the lake, which recalled us to the space of an amphitheater, which will increase your range of visual contact. Imagine when we are at the upper level looking down through the lower level, the front-seated audience wouldn’t obstruct our eye-sight, on the other hand, if we are at the lower level, looking up to the upper level, we will simultaneously face all of the upper-seated audience.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

A similar case to this house, If we are at the bedroom, looking at the lake-side, we can look through the inner courtyard and living room to spot the lake-view. On the other side, if we are in the living room beside the lake, looking back to the bedroom-side, we will see the steps of the green terraces, which covered up a parking space that we wouldn’t want to see. Meanwhile, if we are at the working space on the second floor, take a look at the downstairs amphitheater garden, you will be able to see more green space than a plain flat garden.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Besides, dwellers will be more connected to nature, however, the enclosing space of the house won't allow the outsiders to spot anything inside the house as well. The selected materials for this house were inspired by the owner’s interior decoration of the previous house and the Chandelier Music office. They were decorated in loft style, with an eclectic mix of European vintage furniture.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The owner himself is generally an easy-going person, while, still maintain neat and meticulous at the same time. Therefore, we opted for some loft-style materials to arrange and make them more lavishing such as brick look tile. Normally, it will be placed in horizontal masonry pattern, resembling the three-dimensional look of brick, we adapted the idea, while at the same time, rotate a bit, and lay them vertically piece by piece, with the 2 cm-thick bricks, which the rear-side typically have a groove for mounting to the wall, but, we turned that fluted side out to make a unique difference. 

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Sections
Sections
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Since the master bedroom was placed in the front, parallel with the road-side, which may interrupt owner’s privacy and more possible to absorb more heat from morning sunlight, so, we designed façade to cover all of this part, which we noticed that 1:2 ratio brick in the size of 7.5-cm wide and 15-cm long is ubiquitous and a basic proportion, while, 1:6 ratio brick (5-cm wide, 30-cm long) is not popular, but it attracted us! If we adopt this kind of bricks and lay them at a 45-degree angle, they will create gaps between themselves in the way that those 1:2 ratio brick unable to do.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Besides those effective heat preventing functions, they generate good ventilation which advantage to an interior wall surface temperature as well. Above all, this practical façade allows the house more outstanding and increases curiosity to those outsiders of what behinds this attractive façade too.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Cite: "Sleepless Residence / WARchitect" 22 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940130/sleepless-residence-warchitect/> ISSN 0719-8884

