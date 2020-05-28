The Garage Gem / Office Ou

+ 19

Houses, Renovation • Toronto, Canada Architects: Office Ou

Year: 2019

Photographs: Adrian Ozimek

Lead Architect: Sebastian Bartnicki

General Contractor: Derek Nicholson Inc

Structural Engineering: Kieffer Structural Engineering

Text description provided by the architects. This project stemmed from the desire to transform the traditional urban garage into a flexible amenity space. This small structure re-imagines the detached laneway garage (often an under-utilized storage space), and makes it into a true extension of the home, as well as an open event space to forge community bonds. The 'Garage Gem' strikes a balance between precious and utilitarian to support a wide range of uses: it is a functioning garage, a conservatory, occasional workshop, a three-season space for entertaining guests, dining, movie screenings, writing, and simply enjoying the quiet seclusion of the leafy rear yard.

The building features hardwearing terrazzo floors and countertops, an exposed douglas fir structure, black-stained OSB sheathing, and meticulously detailed steel-framed windows and doors. The cedar exterior cladding will, in time, weather to blend in with the fence. In the yard between garage and house, a new outdoor kitchen repeats the theme of cedar and terrazzo, and custom designed globe lights tie the entire space together.

Thanks to its large glazed conservatory doors, the garage gem can seamlessly connect to the diverse spaces around it: the laneway, connecting it to the neighbourhood, the backyard, connecting it to the home, and finally a small side garden for intimate gatherings.