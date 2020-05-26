World
Lorentz Leiden Residential Building / Neutelings Riedijk Architects

Lorentz Leiden Residential Building / Neutelings Riedijk Architects

© ScagliolaBrakkee

Leiden, The Netherlands
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  ScagliolaBrakkee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Merford, Nemetschek, ASC, ASW, Alcoa, Alldoorco, Bemo, Blacon, Bruil architectonisch beton, Koninklijke Ginkel Groep, Kooy, Metalart, OBI, Ridder, Trimble, Van Rooijen-balk
  • Lead Architects: Willem Jan Neutelings, Michiel Riedijk
  • Design Team: Willem Jan Neutelings, Michiel Riedijk, Frank Venhorst, Hilbrand Wanders, Kenny Tang, Julia Söffing Lutz Mürau, Mátyás Bitay, Luuk Stoltenberg, Saba Zahedi Asl, Jonathan de Veen
  • Clients: Syntrus Achmea Real Estate & Finance, Amsterdam
  • Engineering: ABT BV Ingenieursbureau,
  • Structural Engineer: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs, Amsterdam
  • Building Physics: DGMR Raadgevende Ingenieurs, Arnhem
  • Installations Design: DWA, Ede
  • Building Management: Lendering & Partners, Soest
  • Contractor: Bouwcombinatie Lorentz VOF
© ScagliolaBrakkee
© ScagliolaBrakkee

Text description provided by the architects. The first Phase of project Lorentz at the station square in Leiden is completed and the new residents started moving in: an important step in the renewal of the Leiden station area. Lorentz Leiden consists of a composition of three light-colored towers of different heights on top of a plinth building. In Phase 1, the first two towers and plinth have now been realized. The towers have a slightly sparkling aluminium façade cladding; the highest tower in champagne color and the lower one in bronze. Both towers are crowned with two storey-high maisonettes that offer a splendid view on the city and far beyond.

Site plan
Site plan
© ScagliolaBrakkee
© ScagliolaBrakkee
Floor plan level 1
Floor plan level 1

The dark red, four-layered plinth building houses studios and commercial spaces at the Station Square, such as the Heineken commercial headquarters and brewpub to be opened later this year. To accentuate the difference in use and orientation, the plinth building is composed of two distinct facade expressions: a concrete framework at the station square and a composition of brickwork and white concrete window frames along the residential street.

© ScagliolaBrakkee
© ScagliolaBrakkee

The roof of the plinth building is covered with green and provides the adjacent apartments with a pleasant roof terrace. The building also houses a car park and Leiden’s largest public bicycle parking. At the moment, we are starting up Lorentz Phase 2 and looking forward to complete the project with the office tower.

© ScagliolaBrakkee
© ScagliolaBrakkee

Project location

Address: Leiden, The Netherlands

