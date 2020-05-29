World
Refurbishment in Architecture

Gal·la House / CAVAA Arquitectes

Gal·la House / CAVAA Arquitectes

© Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli © Filippo Poli + 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Villanueva y Geltrú, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Oriol Vañó, Jordi Calbetó, Josep Massana
  • Design Team: Federico Acetti, Laura Gutiérrez
  • Clients: Gal·la, Josep
  • Engineering: Eduard Simó (cálculo de estructuras)
© Filippo Poli
Text description provided by the architects. This main through apartment started from a conventional structure organized with enclosed spaces, a distributive corridor and a small south-facing balcony.

© Filippo Poli
Existing plan / Proposed plan
© Filippo Poli
The new design expands the house with a new terrace in the block’s courtyard and arranges the interior rooms to bring them closer to the expanded open space.

© Filippo Poli
The project was born with the purpose of obtaining more diaphanous spaces, where the terrace, living room, kitchen and study pieces have been linked, blurring the limits of the living areas and looking for a chain of open spaces with a direct visual relationship with the exterior of the house.

© Filippo Poli
Axonometry
The proposal is also based on the design of different furniture that unifies the language of the intervention due to its textures and colours, providing storage and services at the same time.

© Filippo Poli
Project location

Address: Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona, Spain

CAVAA Arquitectes
