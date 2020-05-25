World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Aprop Ciutat Vella Emergency Housing / Straddle3 + Eulia Arkitektura + Yaiza Terré

Aprop Ciutat Vella Emergency Housing / Straddle3 + Eulia Arkitektura + Yaiza Terré

Save this project
Aprop Ciutat Vella Emergency Housing / Straddle3 + Eulia Arkitektura + Yaiza Terré

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Barcelona, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Oihana García, Paula Kobeaga, Ibai Lamarca , Pere Estevez
  • Client: Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Área de Derechos Sociales
  • Engineering: Ordeic
  • Energy Design: Societat Orgànica
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Gentrification is cruel to the historical centres of cities. Living in a walkable, diverse and well-equipped neighbourhood is becoming a highly coveted luxury. It's necessary to regulate the real estate market and mass tourism, to democratize access to housing in densely populated areas, in addition to multiplying its share of affordable housing, either public or cooperative. But, how to build housing in the developed centre if it is the place where the available space is more expensive and scarce? In a kind of urban dentistry, with what we call Tactical Housing, such as the APROP and ATRI strategies, cities are proposed to fill in the cavities of their built-up teeth. It understands vacant lots, properties that have not exhausted their buildability and even excessively large public spaces as places of opportunity to house residential units that, using modular prefabrication with criteria of urban, ecological and social sustainability, achieve faster execution that is more economic, fair and sustainable than conventional public housing.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

This is the case of the first building designed and built in the Proximity Provisional Accommodation Program (APROP), promoted by the Barcelona City Council. Through these residential facilities, the city hall intends to temporarily relocate, within the same neighbourhood, the residents who have suffered an eviction. Thanks to the use of recycled shipping containers, these modular buildings reduce their ecological footprint considerably. On the one hand, they avoid energy waste and the emission of greenhouse gases that come with the massive use of reinforced concrete or steel casting for metal structures. On the other hand, they are perfectly removable, transportable and adaptable to other locations, which reduces energy costs and waste generated during the demolition process.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Modules
Modules
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The APROP of the Gothic Quarter constitutes a compact corner volume between party walls that occupies a building plot of municipal ownership, previously used as an extension of the adjacent public space. On its ground floor, it houses the extension of a nearby sanitary facility and, on its four upper floors, it contains a total of twelve accommodations, of which eight are one-bedroom and four are two-bedroom apartments. All the accommodations have a minimum of two facades, so they enjoy cross ventilation. The northwest facade opens onto a courtyard that contains the vertical nucleus of accesses. The southeast facade, facing a narrow street, is clad with wooden balcony doors of vertical proportion, Alicante-style blinds and metal railings, like the buildings of most of the historic centre. On the southwest facade, which opens onto a square, the four largest accommodation units have wider openings. The facades are ventilated and their thermal insulation gives the building the best energy-efficient features. Its exterior walls have been resolved with a translucent polycarbonate cladding. By day, this bright, clear skin increases the luminosity of the accommodation while subtly reflecting the surroundings. At night, it filters the light in the interiors, thereby improving street lighting without compromising the privacy of its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Carrer Nou de Sant Francesc, 10, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yaiza Terré
Office
Straddle3
Office
Eulia Arkitektura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Spain
Cite: "Aprop Ciutat Vella Emergency Housing / Straddle3 + Eulia Arkitektura + Yaiza Terré" [Aprop Ciutat Vella Vivienda tácita de emergencia / Straddle3 + Eulia Arkitektura + Yaiza Terré] 25 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940066/aprop-ciutat-vella-emergency-housing-straddle3-plus-eulia-arkitektura-plus-yaiza-terre/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream