K-12 Education Team at Perkins&Will Design Blanket Fort for Kids during COVID-19

The K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will designed a blanket fort to help family members tune each other out during COVID-19. Easy to reproduce, the architects released a series of rendered images and plans to assist people at home in creating this space.

A group of architects at Perkins and Will in San Francisco made a DIY sound barrier fort. Imagined as a children’s activity, the initiative generates an obstacle for sound, allowing a more harmonious quarantine for both kids and parents.

Developed by the K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will, led by Architect Kami Kaid, a mother of two, the project is an architectural take on the traditional blanket fort, aiming to reignite kids’ inspiration to learn. While children play and study in the fort, regardless of the intensity of the noise, adults can take on their daily tasks and calls peacefully, navigating through these hard times with ease and creativity.

