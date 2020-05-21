World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. K-12 Education Team at Perkins&Will Design Blanket Fort for Kids during COVID-19

K-12 Education Team at Perkins&Will Design Blanket Fort for Kids during COVID-19

Save this article
K-12 Education Team at Perkins&Will Design Blanket Fort for Kids during COVID-19

The K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will designed a blanket fort to help family members tune each other out during COVID-19. Easy to reproduce, the architects released a series of rendered images and plans to assist people at home in creating this space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will
Save this picture!
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will

A group of architects at Perkins and Will in San Francisco made a DIY sound barrier fort. Imagined as a children’s activity, the initiative generates an obstacle for sound, allowing a more harmonious quarantine for both kids and parents.

Developed by the K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will, led by Architect Kami Kaid, a mother of two, the project is an architectural take on the traditional blanket fort, aiming to reignite kids’ inspiration to learn. While children play and study in the fort, regardless of the intensity of the noise, adults can take on their daily tasks and calls peacefully, navigating through these hard times with ease and creativity.

Related Article

Foster + Partners Creates a Series of Architectural Activities for Children in Confinement

Save this picture!
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will
Save this picture!
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will
Courtesy of K-12 Education team at Perkins and Will

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage related to COVID-19, read our tips and articles on Productivity When Working from Home and learn about technical recommendations for Healthy Design in your future projects. Also, remember to review the latest advice and information on COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "K-12 Education Team at Perkins&Will Design Blanket Fort for Kids during COVID-19" 21 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940062/k-12-education-team-at-perkins-and-will-design-blanket-fort-for-kids-during-covid-19/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream