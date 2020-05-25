World
Mother's House / 1+1>2 Architects

Mother's House / 1+1>2 Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki

Cổ Đông, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Daikin, Dulux, Toto, 1+1>2 International Architecture Construction JSC, Rang Dong group
  • Lead Architect: Hoang Thuc Hao
  • Design Team: Do Minh Duc, Le Dinh Hung, Duong Van Manh, Pham Hong Ngoc, Phung Ngoc Ha Ly
  • Client: Mr Tran Manh Hung
  • Construction Work : Local construction team
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Mother’s house is located in Jackfruit Village, Co Dong Commune, Son Tay district, Western suburb of Hanoi. The land slopes gradually to the lake with spacious views. The house is an organic symbiosis with nature. Hiding under jackfruit and grapefruit trees, the thatched roof spreads to the lake, continuing with the branches, wavily continuing with the river flow.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Plan
Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Elevated ground floor slightly slopes according to the topography hence the elderly mother could walk and exercise indoors on rainy or sunny days, while ensuring natural surface drainage, avoiding termite humidity. The design adheres to local vegetation and existent terrain. It is a place where humans coexist peacefully with living creatures and plants. Adobe bricks were built from the earth in its own land, increasing insulation efficiency. Broad expanse thatched roof creates porosity to soundproof, control solar radiation efficiently, shelter from the rain and make shadow itself.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Each space in the house offers an interesting and different experience. The terrace – buffer corridor is curved by the house’s shape and connects all functional spaces, representing the image of mother’s outstretched arms holding their children. View from the rooms facing the lake, receive fresh air and open up the picturesque water surface. The house creates a cozy and friendly atmosphere, related to the context with both familiar and strange feelings. This design is a suggestion for contemporary rural housing architecture. The house breathes with the atmosphere, living creature, plants tenderly and subtly.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

1+1>2 Architects
