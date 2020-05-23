World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. House 4AK / Swansilva Architecture

House 4AK / Swansilva Architecture

Save this project
House 4AK / Swansilva Architecture

© Epitome Studios © Markus Jordaan © Markus Jordaan © Markus Jordaan + 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors, Sustainability
Kleinmond, South Africa
  • Lead Architects: Johan Swanepoel, Ann-Mari da Silva
  • Design Team: Johan Swanepoel, Ann-Mari da Silva, Marcel Swanepoel
  • Structural Engineering: Cigela Consulting
  • Landscape: Fynbos Gardens
  • Contractor: Huart Construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Epitome Studios
© Epitome Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small town on the South coast of the Overberg overlooking the majestic Palmietberg Mountains to the North and the tumultuous Atlantic Ocean to the south, House 4AK stands in an indigenous fynbos garden with a decked courtyard at its heart. Designed as a retreat for a family where inhabitants are encouraged to interact with one another via the central courtyard forming the link between the various spaces and volumes.

Save this picture!
© Markus Jordaan
© Markus Jordaan
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Markus Jordaan
© Markus Jordaan

The living space, kitchen and courtyard are intersected by the bedroom block, which cantilevers over the front door to protect it from the elements, while announcing its presence to the street. The interior spaces are orientated towards the views and the sanctuary of the courtyard, which also acts as an extension of the living room and outdoor dining area. The main bedroom overlooks a fynbos roof garden set to enhance the view by seemingly integrating the building with the natural beauty of the mountains.

Save this picture!
© Markus Jordaan
© Markus Jordaan

Landscape - The town is located between mountain and sea in a natural landscape of ‘fynbos’, forming part of what is known as the Cape Floral Kingdom, the smallest of the world’s six floral kingdoms. The fynbos has become increasingly endangered in recent years. The holding idea behind the form of the house - a brick mass rising from the fynbos – whilst retaining some of the vegetation on the roof and welcoming indigenous fauna to nest and inhabit it. The building has been pulled back from the street to allow for the fynbos to take over the remainder of the plot, exhibiting the beauty of the natural flora in lieu of the manicured green lawns of neighboring properties.

Save this picture!
© Markus Jordaan
© Markus Jordaan
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section 02
Longitudinal section 02
Save this picture!
© Epitome Studios
© Epitome Studios

Materials - The material palette was built around budgetary constraints and the two most commonly used building materials in this part of the world: rough cast off-shutter concrete and the humble brick. For the off-shutter concrete, the shutter boards were laid in a random manner to prevent the concrete from looking too controlled whilst adding to the laid-back beach aesthetic. The bricks are locally sourced non-face brick which were bagged and painted to expose the texture and enhance the feeling of engaging with a handmade object. At the same time it renders the building in a white coat which exhibits the changes of atmospheric lighting conditions.

Save this picture!
© Markus Jordaan
© Markus Jordaan

Light - One is constantly aware of varying light qualities throughout the day; this is reiterated by a skylight cutting across the living room space from east to west, objectifying the passing of time by making it constantly visible. The window openings have been apportioned and arranged according to the view it frames, all the while letting in the level of sunlight required to keep the spaces cool in summer and warm in winter. The western elevation has been left devoid of any window openings to prevent the harsh western sun from penetrating the house and excessively heating the interior, but balconies have been positioned in a way for the inhabitants to still take advantage of the colourful sunsets over mountain and sea.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Swansilva Architecture
Office

Products

Concrete Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Sustainability South Africa
Cite: "House 4AK / Swansilva Architecture" 23 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940057/house-4ak-swansilva-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream