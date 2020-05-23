World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. This 125-year-old Swedish Town Has Relocated, Buildings and All

This 125-year-old Swedish Town Has Relocated, Buildings and All

Save this article
This 125-year-old Swedish Town Has Relocated, Buildings and All

Kiruna Forever, an exhibition at ArkDes, traces the town's relocation due to geological instability.

“Kiruna is on the move,” says Carlos Mínguez Carrasco, curator of the new exhibition Kiruna Forever. Kiruna, a 125-year-old Swedish town that sprouted around the iron mine of the same name, started an official relocation process in 2018 after decades of discussion with the state-owned mining company LKAB. Today, as the expansion of the mine destabilizes the ground surrounding it, nearby buildings are being demolished or loaded onto flatbed trucks and moved to the new city center nearly two miles east.

Despite Kiruna’s remote location (the northernmost town in Sweden, it lies in the Arctic Circle), the value of iron on the global market defines the town’s choreographed retreat eastward. As the price of iron goes up, the speed of extraction increases. And as the mine removes the equivalent of a 12-story building of material from the ground each day, the city sinks at a rate of two inches each year.

Kiruna’s beloved city hall cracked under this pressure. A chunk of the stunning (now demolished) wood-and-brick building was relocated to the warm halls of ArkDes, Sweden’s national architecture museum in Stockholm, for Carrasco’s exhibition, which runs through the end of 2020. Visitors stand behind the hall’s podium and, in a brilliant moment of curatorial anachronism, come face-to-face with a contemporary video work by Ingela Johansson, which remixes archival footage taken at the same location during the 1969–70 miners’ strikes.

Save this picture!
The New City Hall Pulls The Next Phases Of Kiruna’s Bold Move Eastwards As If By A Magnet. Courtesy Arkdes
The New City Hall Pulls The Next Phases Of Kiruna’s Bold Move Eastwards As If By A Magnet. Courtesy Arkdes

Surveying the scene and the screen, one understands that this symbolic building, which townspeople called the “living room of Kiruna,” was sacrificed, says Carrasco, “in order to keep on mining.”

But demolition and subsidence are just some of the ways the land is moving. Global Kiruna, an exhibited research and photo project by Iwan Baan, Anne Dessing, and Michiel van Iersel, “follows the iron.” Tracing ore from the mine along transportation routes and to buildings around the world, the project sheds light on opaque global material flows and reveals the reach of Arctic iron. At a time when short-form reigns, Kiruna Forever offers a refreshing counterpoint: a long engagement with complexity.

This article was originally published on Metropolismag.com.

About this author
Molly Butcher
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Molly Butcher. "This 125-year-old Swedish Town Has Relocated, Buildings and All" 23 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940050/this-125-year-old-swedish-town-has-relocated-buildings-and-all/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream