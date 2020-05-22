World
Amaroo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Amaroo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

© Villa Styling

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bardon, Australia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  615
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Villa Styling
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Enscape, Ace Stone Tiles, Ambertiles, Artedomus, Dormakabaau, Enduro Turf, Reece bathrooms, Skhemetiles, The fabric frame
  • Lead Architect: Alexandra Buchanan
  • Design Team: Villa Styling
  • Engineering: Northey Consulting Engineers
  • Construction Team: Divine Renovations
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Amaroo is a stunning new build family home in Brisbane's inner west suburb of Bardon. Sited on a wide fronted, sloping block in the leafy river city suburb the design provides for the ultimate sub-tropical living that maximises vast open connection to highly considered private outdoor spaces. The brief was to provide a high end, family haven that is both hidden from the world and highly connected to the outside.

© Villa Styling
© Villa Styling
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Villa Styling
© Villa Styling

The clients wanted to create a resort style that was light & open with the balance of still being warm, textural and homely - an escape from the city. The challenge of the site became one of the fundamental drivers of the brief, and certainly a factor in the planning of the spatial arrangements. Our solution was to create an elevated "L" shaped plan, to provide a protected courtyard arrangement, that would maximise views and allow seamless interaction to outdoor spaces.

© Villa Styling
© Villa Styling

A screened facade wraps the upper levels, overhanging a more open ground floor plane to provide the cantilevered edge; which gives privacy, weather and heat protection and a sense of lightness to the floating facade.

© Villa Styling
© Villa Styling

