ArchDaily x LifeCycles: Stream the Panel Discussions Live

Our lives as architects and designers revolve around inventing new ways to change both the profession in which we practice, and the world for which we build. From the individual buildings, all the way to the urban planning strategies that we propose, the way that we consider a project's longevity and impact on the world play an immense part in how we think about design.

To further explore how we can design cities, environments, and buildings, we are excited to announce the lineup for ArchDaily x LifeCycles: The Future of our Cities; a three day (May 26-28) live-streamed series of panel discussions featuring architects from around the world who will be sharing their ideas and experiences for how we can build a better future.

MAY 26

12:30 AM (6:30 EST)

CITY LIFECYCLE

Moderated by Christele Harrouk

This talk will be about our future cities, and the crossover with technology.

Today’s cities face many rapidly rising challenges and opportunities. Smart cities, urbanization, new mobility, sharing economy, affordable living, and many more (r)evolutions cause for lifecycle and cross-generational thinking, and a vision for a liveable, sustainable, affordable, and futureproof city development. The digital revolution is driving change in every part of our lives. The construction and design industry is rapidly discovering the potential of increased computational power to generate and fabricate buildings and objects, impacting the core principles of architecture and all involved materials. At the same time all levels of technology are used to create smarter cities that are safe, healthy, and futureproof.

Kim Van Hoslbeke – Skidmore Owings & Merrill – New York

– Skidmore Owings & Merrill – New York Arjan Dingste – UNStudio – Amsterdam

– UNStudio – Amsterdam Jacob Kurek – Henning Larsen – Copenhagen

MAY 27

12:30 AM (6.30 EST)

ENVIRONMENT LIFECYCLE

Moderated by Eduardo Souza

Buildings and construction play a major part in climate breakdown and biodiversity loss. For everyone working in the construction industry, meeting the needs of society without breaching the earth’s ecological boundaries will demand a paradigm shift in behavior. The urban landscape is constantly transforming to meet the changing social, economic, environmental, natural, and technological needs. Aging populations, sharing economy, urbanization, religion, flexible homes, education…

Improving the social dimension and creating societal value are vital elements in the process of urban regeneration and architecture. Let us share our vision on how to design, build, and share our future homes, cities, and neighborhoods.

David Gianotten – OMA – Rotterdam

– OMA – Rotterdam Sinus Lynge – Effekt – Copenhagen

– Effekt – Copenhagen Lina Ghotmeh – Lina Ghotmeh Architecture – Paris







MAY 28

12:30 AM (6.30 EST)

ARCHITECTURE LIFECYCLE

Moderated by Diego Hernandez, ArchDaily Creative Director

This talk will be about our future architecture, and the crossover with construction.

The future is changing faster than ever before. Building concepts designed today, to be built in 3 to 5 or more years, require extensive research to guarantee their future relevance. Let’s address the past, the present, and the future of architecture. The design process to carbon footprint, clean energy, and wood constructions. About futureproof engineering, meeting global challenges, sustainable construction materials, modular systems, and more. The way we design and fabricate the built environment is more exciting and challenging than ever.