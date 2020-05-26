World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Russia
  5. Co - Working Office / AMD

Co - Working Office / AMD

Save this project
Co - Working Office / AMD

© Alisa Gill Courtesy of Max Bataev © Alisa Gill © Alisa Gill + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
  • Architects: AMD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alisa Gill
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Forbo Flooring Systems, Legrand, Cosmorelax, Delo, Trimble
  • Design Team: Max Bataev, Elena Kriklenko, Anna Suprunova
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alisa Gill
© Alisa Gill

Text description provided by the architects. Reconstruction of the former living space under the workspace. This is a small coworking of 100m2 designed for 10-12 people with its meeting room, kitchen and bathroom with shower. We focused on the topic of rethinking natural and artificial lighting in the workspace. We cleaned the main hall of the partitions and placed a light-transparent structure made of wood, aluminum and glass in the center, inside which there is a kitchen and a meeting room.

Save this picture!
© Alisa Gill
© Alisa Gill
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Alisa Gill
© Alisa Gill

Walls of construction are glass shelves for documents and books. So we filled the whole space with natural light as much as possible. Work tables are arranged more or less evenly along the wall with windows (the light will not dazzle and interfere with work, since the windows are oriented north and into the courtyard). Our goal was to create a coworking that looked like a library, not an office, to transform the space into a more psychologically comfortable place to work. During the day, natural light is the priority, table lamps light up in the evening (warm light), the meeting area with cool shades of furniture is highlighted with neutral white light .

Save this picture!
© Alisa Gill
© Alisa Gill

As part of this project a system was developed - a furniture modular system, which made it possible to create a functionally complex space with the possibility of assembly, disassembly, and quick installation at the facility. In the future we plan to create a furniture modular system based on it.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Max Bataev
Courtesy of Max Bataev

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Akademika Lebedeva St, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AMD
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Russia
Cite: "Co - Working Office / AMD" 26 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940029/co-working-office-amd/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream