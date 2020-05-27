Reception Center of Chengdu Xindu Cultural Center / DAGA Architects

+ 28

Showroom • Chengdu, China Interior Designers: DAGA Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: ICYWORKS

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CSG , FRITZ EGGER , Hebeixinya

Architect In Charge: Jianghai Shen

Design Team: Weixuan Ma, Da Xue, Yijun Zeng, Yihan Wang

Text description provided by the architects. Chengdu has been known as "Tianfu" since ancient times, and it is one of the earliest developed areas in the southwest. It has a history of more than 2,300 years. In the ancient times, the Chengdu Plain was the main capital city of the Shu Kingdom during the Three Kingdoms period, and it is the precipitation place of ancient and modern cultures for thousands of years. Today, Chengdu has developed into a financial, commercial, and educational center and transportation and communications hub in southwest China. The project address is located at the core of Xindu District in the north of Chengdu.

The convenient three-dimensional traffic in Xindu District connects Xindu with Jinniu District, Chenghua District, and even Chengdu as a whole. In the collision of new and old cultures, the unique urban characteristics have been retained, and at the same time, the lifestyle of the people of Xindu has been opened. A livable northern new city is rising.

The indoor area of the project is 400 square meters. In conjunction with the irregular and non-traditional layout of the building and the park, the layout of the interior along the main axis of the building was determined at the beginning of the plan. "The axis is clear, the plane is flexible, the changes are orderly, the combination of inside and outside, and the level is rich." It is the characteristic of Sichuan traditional houses in the treatment of plane space. Sichuan houses are full of local characteristics, flexible and ingenious technology, simple and neat treatment methods, beautiful and natural form.

The traditional functional space consideration of the traditional sales space is cancelled, and the display area, leisure area, negotiation area and coffee and beverage area are flexibly and flexibly arranged, and the flowing and blank space provides customers with a free experience.

It is rainy in Sichuan and Chongqing areas. Take the raindrops into the water to stimulate the ripples as inspiration. With the display stand, the ground is divided by a circular metal strip. White stone and terrazzo are used to create a spring rain breeze.

Shu brocade refers to the brocade woven by Shu Jun from the Eastern Han Dynasty to the Three Kingdoms, which is now Chengdu. Most of the brocades are based on the color strips of the meridian, and they are icing on the color strips, so that they have fine textures, prosperous patterns, elegant color combinations, and unique styles. The quality of Shujin is tough and full, the color pattern is beautiful, and the color matching is elegant and unconventional.

The ceiling decoration of the display lobby was inspired by the manufacturing skills of Shujin, drawing on the interpenetrating form of silk threads, presenting a giant interweaving device and serving as the main decorative lighting.

Chengdu has high geographic humidity and many clouds, and is the region with the least hours of sunshine and total radiation in the country. Therefore, the project chose white artificial stone, wood-colored finish and copper-like metal as the main material color. While ensuring the space is refreshing and white, it can bring the user a clear and simple feeling in various weathers. The combination of gold and yellow is used, and gold is the color of the most representative sun god bird gold ornament in Chengdu among the artifacts unearthed from the Jinsha site.

Introduce ripple into the theme design of interior space, continue the arc design language in the space, weaken the horizontal and vertical dimension, and strengthen the sense of space experience.

Xindu Chuanyin Cultural Center is located in the new central urban area in the north of Chengdu, close to the Xindu campus of Sichuan Conservatory of Music in Xindu District of Chengdu. Relying on the regional characteristics of vitality and fashion, create cultural and creative venues that rely on new formats such as coffee retail.

The overall space of the Cultural and Creative Center remains open. The coffee area is adjacent to the display area and is separated by a wooden partition, so that the two spaces can communicate with each other while maintaining a certain degree of independence.