World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Australia
  5. Longfellow Terraces / refresh*design

Longfellow Terraces / refresh*design

Save this project
Longfellow Terraces / refresh*design

© Cathy Schusler © Cathy Schusler © Cathy Schusler © Cathy Schusler + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Norman Park, Australia
  • Design Team: erhard Rathmayr, corinne Trang, Monika obrist
  • Structural Engineer: NGS engineers
  • Town Planner : Viva Property group
  • Builder : Bespoke constructions
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Text description provided by the architects. Longfellow Terraces are an example of what the often-discussed “Missing Middle” could look like in Brisbane - a sustainable infill-development for sensitive densification of inner-city suburbs. Inserting additional dwellings dwellings into existing infrastructure allows more people to enjoy the qualities of these precincts rather than adding to the urban sprawl.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Inspired by the way in which ancient people used to live under trees for protection from the elements, the design genuinely connects the entire living floor to the landscape by providing sheltered and unobstructed spaces that are truly in touch with nature.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

The spatial arrangement of the project takes queues of the functionality of “sydney Terrace Houses”. Three storey dwellings use the sloping land to fully conceal garages and driveway thus avoiding ground floor domination by garage doors. Instead, the houses feature entry sequences similar to traditional ‘Queenslanders’ with the arrival of visitors at landscaped front yards, stairs and verandas.

Save this picture!
© Cathy Schusler
© Cathy Schusler

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Norman Park QLD 4170, Australia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
refresh*design
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Australia
Cite: "Longfellow Terraces / refresh*design" 21 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939989/longfellow-terraces-refresh-star-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream