Desierto de los Leones House / Taller ADG

+ 22

Lead Architect: Alonso de Garay

Design Team: Ana Cantú, Ana Luisa Cabrera, Alberto Cabrera, Israel Vergara, Jessica Mijares, Fabiola Sánchez, Noe Terrazas, Anahí Reyes, Antonio Mondragón

Landscape: Taller ADG

Construction: MAZ ARQUITECTOS

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The concept stems from the gabled roof geometry, fragmented to generate skylights and terraces.

The different volumes were divided by material into the two stories of the house above ground level; the ground floor is concrete and the upper floor white brick.

The ground floor holds a studio, a family room, living room/dining area and kitchen. These spaces open up onto an interior patio and subsequently the house’s garden.

The second story of the house contains two bedrooms, a second family room and the main bedroom.

En el interior el concreto aparente y la madera son los materiales principales. Los pavimentos exteriores de lajas de piedra braza y recinto.