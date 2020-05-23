World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Japan
  5. Rowen esaka Salon / Naoya Matsumoto Design

Rowen esaka Salon / Naoya Matsumoto Design

Save this project
Rowen esaka Salon / Naoya Matsumoto Design

© Takeshi Asano © Takeshi Asano © Takeshi Asano © Takeshi Asano + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellbeing
Suita, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Takeshi Asano
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Magis, ALC skeleton, Corastar, Rawan veneer, SEIKO SCM, Skeleton ceiling, Yuzawa, zuken mushimatsu
  • Architect In Charge: Naoya Matsumoto Design
  • Lighting Design: ModuleX
  • Lantern Design: Zuken Mushimatsu
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Takeshi Asano
© Takeshi Asano

Text description provided by the architects. A hair salon on the fifth floor of a multi-tenant building in Osaka designed by Naoya Matsumoto Design. With “low price, high quality, speedy” as its brand concept, this salon has 13 stations and 4 wet stations  set within about a 43㎡(460 ft2) space. Its smooth flow planning and a space composition of “as is” features and sharply defines the concept.

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Asano
© Takeshi Asano
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Takeshi Asano
© Takeshi Asano

First, we boldly set double-sided styling stations right in the center of the floor and secured enough space on both sides for the main circular flow. Around the cutting area, partitions with uniform heights of 1500mm are arranged between both the shampooing and the reception areas - which also work as storage lockers, which mildly obstruct the view, but are less oppressive.

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Asano
© Takeshi Asano

“Things that already existed”, “things that are newly created” and “things in process”: these three elements are elaborately mixed in the space to create some kind of unusual feeling, which will not be described as “low cost”, but lead to a new value of “as is”. Setting their prices low broadens the range of customers, and it requires a stronger will to keep their uniqueness without getting caught up in following trends. There will be more demands for designing a space which creates a new value that resonates with a wider range of customers.

Save this picture!
© Takeshi Asano
© Takeshi Asano

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 1-23-33 Esaka-cho, Suita-shi, Osaka, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Naoya Matsumoto Design
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Japan
Cite: "Rowen esaka Salon / Naoya Matsumoto Design" 23 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939951/rowen-esaka-salon-naoya-matsumoto-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream