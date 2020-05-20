A Panda Sightseeing Tower and a War Museum in New Delhi: 10 Unbuilt Projects Submitted by our Readers

Save this picture! Panda Base Sightseeing Tower. Image Courtesy of UDG•Atelier Alpha

With more competition entries coming our way, our curated selection of best-unbuilt architecture features this week, exceptional projects presented in an international context. ArchDaily has rounded up another collection of proposals, gathering interventions from across the world, and highlighting never-seen-before programs, designs, and innovations from our readers’ submissions.

The article includes a couple of groundbreaking projects from the Far East with a Panda Sightseeing Tower, a production complex, and the regeneration of an industrial area in China. In addition, the selection showcases a proposal for the Jacques Rougerie Foundation Space and Sea Generation in Melbourne, Australia, and a finalist for the LACMA Not LackMA International Design Competition. Other proposals highlighted encompass a Multi-cultural Complex in South Korea, a recreational zone on an Austrian lake, a peace pavilion in Senegal, and a dream mansion "between mountain and sea" by Penda China, to name a few.

Read on to discover 10 proposals from international competitions and their descriptions from the architects.

Panda Base Sightseeing Tower

UDG·Atelier Alpha

Panda Base Sightseeing Tower. Image Courtesy of UDG•Atelier Alpha

UDG·Atelier Alpha has won the competition of the Conceptual Design of Panda Base Sightseeing Tower in Chengdu China. As the summit of the Panda Base, the tower will be the landmark building and guardian of the whole site. The extension project of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding is going to make the Base into a world’s top research base and reservation for panda. Naturally, the theme of panda was the starting point for the design.

Land Ahoy

Smartvoll

Land Ahoy. Image Courtesy of smartvoll

Land Ahoy - a proposal for a lake restaurant/hotel - was selected as a finalist in an international competition. The project is the heart of a local recreation area near to the city of Graz/Austria. The project is all about recreation and enjoying the lake and its amenities. Wanting to give a positive and light-hearted outlook to the time after the crises, the project also addresses the alarming decrease in public accessibility to Austrian lakes due to constant privatization.

HILLACMA

TheeAe

Communities often comprise a diverse mix of individuals from different districts, towns or cities, considered collectively, especially in the context of social values and responsibilities or a society at large. The built form we offer is a stage for these communities to visit and use, thus foster a sense of belonging through social interactions and communication. Ultimately, it will be a new cultural platform that connects people from different walks of life. Designing a public building allows us to explore ideas to benefit the community in the most efficient way.

Sea Line Park

CX Landscape

Sea Line Park. Image Courtesy of CX Landscape

Sea Line Park is a new type of urban complex with self-supplied freshwater and clean energy, where a clean environment and healthy communities are guaranteed. The park will grow with the help of cutting-edge technologies, to be resilient and resistant to natural disasters and climate change. When seawater level rises, the linear park will be transformed into a circular island, set off for searching new docking destinations or simply to float in the sea. This self-sustained living hub, carrying natural resources and civilization, will be survived in changes.

Life Island

Penda China

Life Island. Image Courtesy of Penda China

Penda China was invited to the design competition for a super high-rise apartment in Shenzhen. The design proposal for the bidding of a residential development aims to trigger some new ideas about our future home. Located between mountain and sea, a super high-rise urban apartment will be dedicated to future urban elites. The design strategy, centered on the unique landscape resources, aims to create an urban green island joining nearby Mountains, draw buildings closer to nature, and provide a green and healthy living environment for future owners.

War Museum

Studio Symbiosis

WAR MUSEUM . Image Courtesy of Studio Symbiosis

The design proposal looks at highlighting the environment that the architecture is nested in, rather than creating architecture that overpowers the surroundings. The project site is located in Lutyens Delhi, at the epicenter of the capital of India. The genesis of the architecture of Lutyens Delhi is based on Indo-Saracenic architecture, this was an amalgamation of traditional Indian architecture along with contemporary architectural styles. The same theme of amalgamating the past and present to create the future has been embedded in the design proposal. Traditional Indian architectural elements, such as a “veranda” and “courtyard” have been integrated with the Hexagon to create contemporary spaces.

Tri-M Park Multi-Cultural Complex

Sangji Environment & Architects Inc.

Tri-M Park Multi-cultural Complex. Image Courtesy of Sangji Environment & Architects Inc.

The heart of Dongtan New Town blends natural environments within an urban context including Dongtan Yeoul Park, small-scale neighborhood parks, and Osan River which becomes the main pedestrian axis of the site. Incorporating the theme of Music, Media, and Museum, Tri-M Park strives to create a young and lively multi-cultural space at its central location where people meet culture in an eco-urban context. Tri-M Park Multi-cultural Complex embodies the value in the co-existence of Streets, People, Culture to connect the urban, the natural, and the local communities in the dynamic cultural spaces.

Shenzhen Tianxin Industrial Urban Regeneration Design

Capol International & Associates Group

Shenzhen Tianxin Industrial Urban Regeneration Design. Image Courtesy of Capol International & Associates Group

The competition Tianxin Industrial urban regeneration design in Shenzhen requires the recovery of local commercial as well as the reconnection between current urban condition and the surrounding natural resources. The project is based on the possibilities of developing the local economy without destroying existing urban circulation, creating an iconic image of dynamic twin towers and pedestrian bridge which combine various blocks of specific themes, as a remarkable strategy to attract citizens from Hong Kong and the rest areas in Shenzhen.

Headquarters in Guangdong

Cosmos Architecture

Headquarter in Guangdong. Image Courtesy of Cosmos Architecture

The project consist in the design for a new production complex which is going to have among other functions: offices, residences and factories buildings. Located in Guangdong, China, the whole project stands on a podium that has several shared spaces for the workers and allows the direct connection between the buildings thanks to bridges and ramps; finally, the upper building is ‘’floating’’ on the podium with a gap of 3 meters where are located connections between the buildings.

Filter for Peace

Abdelrahman Adel & Abdallah Mekkawi

FILTER FOR PEACE. Image Courtesy of Abdelrahman Adel & Abdallah Mekkawi

The design concept for peace pavilion believes that humans are born pure-hearted and peace-loving. These ideas are translated into a contemporary iconic architectural structure that provides a spatial experience, filtering users through a spiritual, and awareness-raising experience to return to the way of Salvation. The structure is abstracted by using rammed earth tombstones, remembering the victims lost in Africa’s wars and conflicts, and giving hope for a more peaceful future.

