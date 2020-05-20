Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation

+ 22

Design Team: Takenaka Corporation, Masaomi Yonezu , Satoshi Mitamura

Client: Toyota Corolla Shinosaka

Construction: Takenaka Corporation

Sign Design: Hiromura Design Office, Masaaki Hiromura , Kazuyuki Nakamura

Lighting Design: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design Office

“A new geometry for a new era of Mobility”

This building is located along the national highway in the northern area of Osaka. It is a car showroom that mainly sells and maintains cars.

Here, we have created a new architectural space and shape that incorporates the movement, scale, and speed of the car for a new era of Mobility. In addition, by using traffic graphics and road materials, we have realized new architecture that is continuous with the city.