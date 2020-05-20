Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation

-
Architects: Takenaka Corporation
- Area: 1979 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Nakasa & Partners
-
Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, YKK AP, Dyflex, Rhinoceros, Showa Yotal, WORLD CARPET PROCESSING, YOSHINO GYPSUM
-
Design Team: Takenaka Corporation, Masaomi Yonezu , Satoshi Mitamura
-
Client: Toyota Corolla Shinosaka
-
Construction: Takenaka Corporation
-
Sign Design: Hiromura Design Office, Masaaki Hiromura , Kazuyuki Nakamura
-
Lighting Design: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design Office
“A new geometry for a new era of Mobility”
This building is located along the national highway in the northern area of Osaka. It is a car showroom that mainly sells and maintains cars.
Here, we have created a new architectural space and shape that incorporates the movement, scale, and speed of the car for a new era of Mobility. In addition, by using traffic graphics and road materials, we have realized new architecture that is continuous with the city.