Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation

Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation

© Nakasa & Partners

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom
Ibaraki, Japan
  • Architects: Takenaka Corporation
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1979
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nakasa & Partners
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, YKK AP, Dyflex, Rhinoceros, Showa Yotal, WORLD CARPET PROCESSING, YOSHINO GYPSUM
  • Design Team: Takenaka Corporation, Masaomi Yonezu , Satoshi Mitamura
  • Client: Toyota Corolla Shinosaka
  • Construction: Takenaka Corporation
  • Sign Design: Hiromura Design Office, Masaaki Hiromura , Kazuyuki Nakamura
  • Lighting Design: Izumi Okayasu Lighting Design Office
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners

“A new geometry for a new era of Mobility”

 This building is located along the national highway in the northern area of Osaka. It is a car showroom that mainly sells and maintains cars.

© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section
© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners

Here, we have created a new architectural space and shape that incorporates the movement, scale, and speed of the car for a new era of Mobility.  In addition, by using traffic graphics and road materials, we have realized new architecture that is continuous with the city.

© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners
Isometric View 02
Isometric View 02

© Nakasa & Partners
© Nakasa & Partners

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Misakicho, Ibaraki, Osaka 567-0024, Japan

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Japan
Cite: "Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation" 20 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/939917/toyota-corolla-showroom-takenaka-corporation/> ISSN 0719-8884

