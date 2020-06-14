Whitemud Residence / Shugarman Architecture + Design

+ 25

Design Team: Melanie Brant, Shugarman Architecture + Design Inc.

Structural Engineering: Williams Engineering

Building Envelope: Williams Engineering (Design), RJC (Site)

Landscape Architect: Doug Carlyle, Dialog

General Contractor: PCL

Text description provided by the architects. The Whitemud Residence sits atop the east bank of the Whitemud Creek Ravine in the Southwest of Edmonton, Alberta. The design of this residence originated from both the spectacular site and the particular client ambitions to create an elegant yet livable residence for their young family.

The site is comprised of two amalgamated ravine lots, one deep and higher, and one narrow and lower; together they stretch out westward and peer over the landscape and the beautiful creek below. This led to an approach of a linear program with an expansively glazed west façade – offering every room a spectacular view, with a lower level walk out on the north end. In addition to this, we integrated two internal courtyards to break up the spaces but without introducing solid elements. The sectional relationship offered by the courtyards serves as a beautiful median between the kitchen and living room areas, while also providing independence and privacy for growing kids by separating their bedrooms from the parent’s offices.

The client wished for expressive roof forms from the early stages of the concept design; the flying birdlike wings of the two major roof forms were a fitting metaphor for the beautiful architecture perched atop a prairie ridge and about to take flight. In contrast to this, the street façade is presented as one of the low solids at one with the ground plane and is mostly custom quarried Canadian stone with only a few punched windows.

Algonquin limestone from northern Ontario was selected as both our interior and exterior cladding material for both aesthetic, technical, and environmental reasons. We wanted a material that was natural, was local to Canada, could be quarried in relatively large blocks or panels, was warm in colour and soft in appearance, and had variation in veining to provide interest for interior spaces. Algonquin limestone fit all our criteria; It was notably ideal in that it could be successfully quarried as both split face for textured accents and honed for the majority of the crisp façade. The blending of exterior and interior was used as a tool to express the points of interest in the residence.

This appears in both the kitchen and living room with the west-facing, fully glazed courtyard serving as the anchor for these two spaces. In addition, the stone façade of the exterior persists into the living room serving as an aesthetic element and as a strong contrast, highlighting the walnut staircase. Similar to this the north courtyard serves the same purpose, directing visitors to the office while providing natural light and a walled and sculpted garden view.