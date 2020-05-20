Radius 58 Optics / DA bureau

+ 14

Lead Architects: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Elizaveta Zholtaya

Clients: Grigoriy Lopatin, Zamira Musaeva

Text description provided by the architects. Radius 58 is a new eyewear brand based in St. Petersburg, that produces fashionable budget frames of their own design. The founders of Radius are a young couple, who works without investors and sticks to the ideology of the family business. The couple decided to open their second showroom in Sevcable Port - an area that combines shopping, restaurants, bars, urban establishments, events and music festivals.

The showroom overlooks the central avenue of the Port. While developing the design, we wanted to create a bright and memorable interior that would look spectacular through the windows all day and night. The main art object is a translucent curved piece of polycarbonate, with a soft color gradient, dissolving in space.

The structure grows out of the pink floor looks very impressive from the street at night due to the backlight, reflecting in the mirror wall and attracting the attention of passersby. Pink plays an important visual role in the interior, filling the entire space and dissolving in the upper part of the hall due to the gradient on the walls. The mirror surface on one of the walls blurs boundaries and expands the space.

The composition of the hall is completed with a pink amphitheater, consisting of mobile cubes that grow out of the floor. These cubes also can be transformed into a lounge zone for visitors. The backlight also plays an important role in the interior- it gives additional highlights and generates a vast reflection.

There is not a single purchased item in the interior, except for the track lights. All items are custom made, which adds uniqueness to the interior.