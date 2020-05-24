Giant Group Global Headquarters / J.J. Pan & Partners

+ 23

Architect In Charge: Joshua J. Pan

Design Team: David Lee, Yang-Sheng Chen, Ady Tsai, Shih-Fang Huang, Teng-Mao Huang, Chao-Ching Wang, Syue-Shuan Leng, Hsin-Ping Lee, Genie Huang

Structural Consultant: Envision Engineering Consultants

Mep Consultant: C.H. Wu Consulting Engineers

Lighting Consultant: Amphlilight Design Studio

Green Consultant: Greentend Consultant

Geo Tech Consultant: Chung Chi Technical Consultant Co., Ltd.

Interior Consultant: C. J. Studio

Client: Giant Taiwan Co., Ltd.

Contractor: Lee Ming Construction Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Central Taiwan Science Park, the Giant Headquarters project willundoubtedly become a landmark upon completion.

In terms of architectural design, thebuilding form is dynamically sculpted to evoke Giant’s technological prowess, while itscurvaceous shape and sustainable design features evoke the simplicity and eco-friendlinessof the bicycle.

The tower design takes full advantage of its unobstructed surroundings withfloor-to-ceiling glazing on three sides and a generous 4.5m floor height to allow in amplenatural light.

Appropriate shading is provided by the architecturally expressive undulating slabcovers and deep south-facing balconies.

The expressive form of the exhibition hall along withan open plaza completes the overall composition.